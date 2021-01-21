The Mexican government welcomed the signing of the new US President, Joe Biden, on his first day in the White House, an executive order that suspended the construction of a wall at the border between the two countries, and praised his intention to reform immigration laws in the United States.

“Mexico welcomes the completion of the construction of the wall,” wrote Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard in a tweet. Building this “anti-immigrant” wall was one of former President Donald Trump’s campaign promises in 2016.

“As President Lopez Obrador wrote a few years ago to President Joe Biden, bridges pave the way for cooperation and understanding,” he said.

On Wednesday, the Democratic President signed a series of executive orders upon his arrival at the White House, one of which stipulated a halt to building a wall on the southern border of the United States.

And Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday that he shares the priorities that Biden set for the start of his mandate, especially the immigration file, the sensitive issue of Mexico in its relations with the United States.

“I agree with his three main approaches. They are very important: (fighting) the pandemic, economic recovery and immigration,” Lopez Obrador said shortly before Biden was sworn in, wishing the new US president a “fruitful mandate.”