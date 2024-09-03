Today is expected Heavy rains across Mexico due to the interaction of several weather systems. In addition, high temperatures continue to cause a lot of heat in the afternoon, according to the weather forecast of the National Water Commission (CONAGUA).

He cold front 1 together with the Mexican monsoon they give rise heavy rains in Nayarit, Sinaloa, Durango and Coahuila; and heavy rains in Sonora and Chihuahua, with electrical discharges and possible hail in high areas.

It will also affect with rain with possible electrical discharges in the states Baja California Sur; isolated rains in Baja California, as well as strong gusts of wind in areas of Durango, Chihuahua, Sonora and Baja California Sur, with possible dust storms in Baja California.

The tropical wave No. 20 over the west of the Mexican Republic will cause intense punctual rains with electrical discharges in Michoacán, Colima and Jalisco, with possible hail in high areas.

In the interior of the country, a low pressure channel and the entry of humid air will generate heavy rains in Tamaulipas and Nuevo Leon; very heavy rains in Oaxaca, Guerrero, Veracruz, Puebla, San Luis Potosi, Guanajuato, Aguascalientes and Zacatecas; and heavy rains in Tlaxcala, Morelos, Mexico City, State of Mexico, Hidalgo and Queretaro, all with electrical discharges and hailaccompanied by strong gusts of wind in areas of Puebla, Hidalgo, Guanajuato, San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas.

Very hot today, September 3rd in Mexico

Despite these conditions, a warm to hot environment in much of the national territory, with temperatures above 40 °C in Baja California and Sonora.

Thermometers will range from 35 to 40 °C in Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Oaxaca (southeast), Chiapas (east), Tamaulipas, Veracruz (north), Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

The states of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Durango, San Luis Potosi, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacan, Puebla and Guerrero will also feel heat with maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C.