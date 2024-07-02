Mexico Weather | Tropical Depression Chris will cause rain today in Veracruz, Hidalgo, Puebla, Edomex, Morelos, Tlaxcala and CDMX: CONAGUA

He Weather forecast for today July 2, 2024 of the National Water Commission (WITH WATER) provides severe rains throughout the day in various areas of the country related to several specific meteorological factors.

That is, to low pressure channels in the southeast of the country and the Yucatan Peninsula, a monsoon trough near the coasts of the South Pacific, A tropical wave approaching Quintana Roo, and a low pressure channel along the Sierra Madre Occidental and the Mesa Central.

These systems interact with atmospheric instability and moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. It is worth mentioning that Hurricane Beryl is approaching the Mexican coast and is expected to hit Mexico twice.

What will the weather be like today in the CENTRAL ZONE? | Conagua

➤ This day is forecast Very heavy rains in Mexico City, State of Mexico, Morelos, Puebla and Veracruz

➤ Meanwhile, Hidalgo and Tlaxcala expect heavy rains

➤ In Mexico City, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Puebla and Tlaxcalathe winds could reach gusts of 30 to 50 km/halso with the possibility of dust storms

➤ In Veracruz, temperatures will vary between 30 and 35 degrees

➤ Heavy rainfall may be accompanied by thunderstorms and hail.increasing the risk of flooding, flooding of rivers and streams, overflows, landslides and floods

The entities involved in risk management recommend avoiding leaving home if it is not necessary, securing objects that can be thrown by the wind, and paying attention to weather updates.

In case of emergencies, it is crucial to have an emergency kit, important documents, and constant communication with family and neighbors on hand.