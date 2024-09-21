After a week of intense rains with electrical activity and secondary flooding that have warranted yellow and orange alerts in the Mexico Citythis Saturday, September 21, 2024 will look relaxed as There are no indications of severe weather.

The National Water Commission (CONAGUA) and the National Meteorological System (SMN), according to their weather forecast todaystorms are ruled out in the Mexican capital, where showers (5 to 25 mm) are in fact expected, without major impacts.

However, State of Mexico is a different scenario as heavy rains are expected. In this entity, a great warning is also made in terms of the local thermometer since a considerable drop is expected with Temperatures between 0 and 5 degrees Celsius, especially in mountainous areas of Edomex.

The environment will be warm to hot after noon accompanied by clear skies with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon andIn Mexico City, according to the Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC).

The thermometer will show temperatures between 18°C ​​and 21°C with a maximum of 26°C. Showers will occur between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Winds will be from the north at 10 to 25 km/h with some gusts of 40 km/h. Air quality is average this Saturday with maximum values ​​of 65 points and PM2.5.