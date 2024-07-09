During Tuesday night, a storm is expected climate varied andin MexicoThe mountain ranges of the State of Mexico, Durango and Puebla will experience minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C, according to Conagua.

In the afternoon, the north, northwest and northeast of the country will face a Hot weather, with maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C in Baja California, Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Sonora and TamaulipasIn Campeche, Chihuahua, Durango and Yucatan, highs of 35 to 40 °C are expected, while in Chiapas, Colima, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacan, Morelos, Nayarit, Oaxaca, southwest of Puebla, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosi, Tabasco, Veracruz and Zacatecas, temperatures will range between 30 and 35 °C.

Given these conditions, authorities recommend avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun, staying hydrated and following public health and Civil Protection instructions.

Low pressure channels, along with the tropical wave number 8 and the humidity of both oceans will cause heavy rains in Chiapas, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Puebla and Veracruz. In the State of Mexico, Michoacan, Morelos and Tabasco, very heavy rainfall is expected, while in Campeche, Chihuahua, Mexico City, Coahuila, Colima, Durango, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Nayarit, Nuevo Leon, Queretaro, San Luis Potosi, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tamaulipas and Tlaxcala, heavy rains are expected. Showers will affect Aguascalientes, Quintana Roo, Yucatan and Zacatecas.

These rains could cause puddles, landslides and possible flooding in low-lying areas, so it is important to remain alert to warnings from the National Meteorological Service (SMN) and local authorities.

Streaks of wind Winds of 50 to 70 km/h are forecast in the Gulf of California, with the possibility of whirlwinds in Chihuahua and Coahuila. In Aguascalientes, Baja California, Durango, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Sonora, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas, gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with dust storms are expected, while in Campeche, Quintana Roo and Yucatán, winds of the same intensity are expected. In Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Puebla, Querétaro and Tlaxcala, gusts will reach between 30 and 50 km/h.