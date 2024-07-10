He Weather in Mexico for Wednesday, July 10 presents extreme variations. During the morning, mountain ranges in Chiapas, Durango, State of Mexico, Oaxaca, Puebla and Veracruz will record minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C, according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN) of the National Water Commission (Conagua).

In the afternoon, a storm is expected Extremely hot weather in the northwest of the countryTemperatures will reach highs above 45 °C in Baja California and Sonora; 40 to 45 °C in Baja California Sur, Chihuahua and Sinaloa; 35 to 40 °C in Campeche, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and Yucatán, and 30 to 35 °C in Colima, Durango, Jalisco, Nayarit, Quintana Roo, Tabasco and Veracruz.

Given these conditions, it is crucial that the population take preventive measures to avoid risks. It is vital not to expose oneself to the sun for long periods of time, to stay hydrated and to follow the recommendations of the health sector and Civil Protection, especially to protect the chronically ill, children and the elderly.

Rain forecast

Various meteorological factors will cause rains in different regions of the country. Low pressure channels, humidity on both coasts, instability at high levels of the atmosphere, the tropical wave number 8 and another tropical wave approaching the Yucatan Peninsula will be responsible for heavy rains in Chiapas, Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacan, Oaxaca, Puebla, San Luis Potosi, Tamaulipas and Veracruz. Heavy rains are also expected in Coahuila, the State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo Leon and Queretaro; heavy rains in Aguascalientes, Mexico City, Guanajuato, Tabasco, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas; and showers in Campeche, Chihuahua, Durango, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa, Sonora and Yucatan. Baja California will have isolated showers.

The expected rains may cause puddles, landslides, increases in river and stream levels, overflows and flooding in low-lying areas.