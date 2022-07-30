Washington.- The Government of the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador communicated to White House officials his preference for the United States to keep in force the controversial migrant return program known as “stay in mexico“, assured The Wall Street Journal.

Citing sources from the White House National Security Council, the American newspaper assures that the The Mexican government expressed its preference to continue with the program by which the USA sent 68 thousand asylum seekers to Mexican territory to await their asylum process between 2019 and 2021.

“They worry that ending the program entirely will disrupt immigration negotiations with the Mexican government, which would prefer that the program be maintained, they said (sources),” says the Wall Street Journal note signed by immigration reporter Michelle Hackman.

According to the American newspaper, various officials of the US National Security Council are not entirely convinced in ending the “Stay in Mexico” program, despite the fact that the Supreme Court of Justice gave the green light to advance said campaign promise. of President Joe Biden.

“The USA and Mexico maintain almost constant negotiations on how many illegal immigrants Mexico is willing to receive from the US under various immigration policies, including the ‘Stay in Mexico’ program and a separate pandemic-era policy known as Title 42 (of the Health Law),” he adds.

According to anonymous sources cited by the Wall Street Journal, the Biden administration remains divided about putting an end to the program started in the era of donald trump and that he has been condemned by civil rights organizations on both sides of the border for undermining the right to asylum in the US.

According to the non-governmental organization Human Rights First, the “Stay in Mexico” program led to multiple reports of crimes and abuses against migrants returned to border cities including more than 1,500 publicly known kidnapping reports.