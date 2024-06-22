Mexico will have the opportunity to silence the critics when it premieres this Saturday in the America Cup versus Jamaica, with little experience in this type of competitions.

“Given its geographical proximity and the important Mexican community residing in USAEl Tri will almost be the owner of the house in this duel at the NRG Stadium in Houston Texaswith capacity for 72,000 souls,” says the AFP agency.

And he adds: “It is true that the new Mexican coach Jaime Lozano, andIn office a year ago, he set the country dreaming after leading the twelfth conquest of a Gold Cup in 2023. But in March they lost the final of the Concacaf Nations League against the United States and the coach began a criticized generational change, leaving out figures such as goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (38 years old) and attackers Hirving Lozano (28) and Raúl Jiménez (33 )2.

Mexico, in debt

AFP says it “tested a team in recent friendlies that lost 4-0 against Uruguay and, after adjustments, lost 3-2 against a Brazill alternate. Questioned in his country due to his lack of achievements and youth (45 years, only months younger than the Argentine coach). Lionel Scaloni who just turned 46), Lozano risks his permanence with a poor performance in this tournament.”

“The national team is not to train players, in their clubs there are those who must train them (…) I do not share that story of generational change. The best should go to the national team, whether they are 40 years old or 18,” the former Mexican national team player recently told AFP. Claudio Suarez.

“In the last games we have always managed to score goals and, if we look at the team, we see that Jamaica is rich in offensive talents (…) these guys can score goals with their speed, with their skills,” he said in a recent his coach, the Icelandic, interviews Heimir Hallgrímsson.