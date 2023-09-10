The Mexican team will face his second commitment of the September FIFA Date. The team led by Jaime Lozano will face Uzbekistan in the United States. According to the national team ranking of the highest soccer body, the Uzbeks are in 74th place on this list, while El Tri is in 12th place.
Will there be as much difference between both squads as the ranking indicates?
The Mexican National Team invited Julian Quinones to train with the team for four days. The Colombian-born forward continues his naturalization process, but has made clear his desire to represent El Tri.
Will Quiñones be considered for the friendlies against Ghana and Germany on the October FIFA Date?
This will be the first time that the Mexican National Team and Uzbekistan will face each other at a higher level. In lower categories, both squads have already faced each other.
Mexico 2-1 Uzbekistan
#Mexico #Uzbekistan #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply