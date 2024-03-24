Mexico beat Panama 3-0 to reach its second Nations League Final. pic.twitter.com/39DnNUN1ys — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) March 22, 2024

“I don't know (if it's fair), that's how I'm described because I'm in this chair and I understand it, the same thing happened before and it will happen when I'm not here, it's an issue that we have all generated in the country. I don't share (the questioning game by game), that is the reality, I always think that processes take you to a better place than seeking immediate results. It is important to give results, but the forms are also important, to see how the group is and if the players trust you and your work.”exclaimed the helmsman.

For Jimmy, the main key to USA is to show a game identity, which did not exist in front of Panama despite the victory and warned his team of the ability of the next rival.

“I would love for the team to show an identity, with Panama it was not our best game, but we generated many options. We have to learn to live without the ball because they are good with the ball and they create options for you, we must not be careless. When we have the ball we have to be brave, daring and go for it because it is a final and we are one step away from making history and the players know it.”he finished.

“We are not pressured, for us it is an opportunity. “Mexico played a great semifinal and the pressure is on them, we will only seek to leave a legacy in the Nations League because we know what this tournament represents”commented the strategist in the preview.

“We want to win the third consecutive trophy and, as I said, leave a legacy, I have a team with great mental strength and a lot of resilience; “We are at our best to win this match, meanwhile, Mexico wants to end the losing streak.”he concluded.

