This Sunday, March 24 at AT&T Stadiumthe Mexico team faces its similar ones USA with the firm objective of winning his first title of the CONCACAF Nations Leaguewhile the local team will seek the three-time championship.
To reach this stage, The Tricolor had to leave on the way Panamaa team that he beat by a score of 3-0 through the scores of Edson Alvarez, Julian Quiñones and Orbelin Pinedalosing due to injury to the side Julian Araujowhile Quinones remains in doubt.
On the other hand, The Stars and Stripes They had to row against the current Jamaicasince his rival went ahead just a minute into the game with a header from Greg Leigh. When everything seemed over, the local team got the tie at 90+6' after an own goal from Cory Burkewhich forced extra time, where Haji Wright He scored a double to close everything 3-1.
When? Sunday, March 24
Where? Arlington, Texas
Stadium: AT&T Stadium
Schedule: 7:15 p.m.
Channel: TUDN, Channel 5 and Azteca 7
streaming: ViX
Coach Jaime Lozano He said that he does not know if it is fair or not that its continuity is questioned game by game, but he does not agree, as he recalled that the processes are important to achieve success and that, although the results are important, so are the forms.
“I don't know (if it's fair), that's how I'm described because I'm in this chair and I understand it, the same thing happened before and it will happen when I'm not here, it's an issue that we have all generated in the country. I don't share (the questioning game by game), that is the reality, I always think that processes take you to a better place than seeking immediate results. It is important to give results, but the forms are also important, to see how the group is and if the players trust you and your work.”exclaimed the helmsman.
For Jimmy, the main key to USA is to show a game identity, which did not exist in front of Panama despite the victory and warned his team of the ability of the next rival.
“I would love for the team to show an identity, with Panama it was not our best game, but we generated many options. We have to learn to live without the ball because they are good with the ball and they create options for you, we must not be careless. When we have the ball we have to be brave, daring and go for it because it is a final and we are one step away from making history and the players know it.”he finished.
Goalie: Guillermo Ochoa
Defenses: Johan Vásquez, César Montes, Jesús Gallardo, Jorge Sánchez
Midfielders: Edson Álvarez, Luis Chávez, Erick Sánchez
Forwards: Hirving Lozano, Uriel Antuna, Henry Martín
Substitutes: Luis Malagón, Julio González, Chiquete Orozco, Erick Aguirre, Gerardo Arteaga, Luis Romo, Santi Giménez, Orbelín Pineda, Julián Quiñones, Charly Rodríguez, Roberto Alvarado
This same Saturday, the technician Gregg Berhalter took the opportunity to point out that Mexico He is the one who arrives with much more pressure, especially taking into account his team's recent successes.
“We are not pressured, for us it is an opportunity. “Mexico played a great semifinal and the pressure is on them, we will only seek to leave a legacy in the Nations League because we know what this tournament represents”commented the strategist in the preview.
“We want to win the third consecutive trophy and, as I said, leave a legacy, I have a team with great mental strength and a lot of resilience; “We are at our best to win this match, meanwhile, Mexico wants to end the losing streak.”he concluded.
Goalie:Matt Turner
Defenses: Chris Richards, Miles Robinson, Joe Scally, Antonee Robinson
Midfielders: Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Malik Tillman
Forwards: Folarin Balogun, Christian Pulisic, Timothy Weah
Substitutes: Giovanni Reyna, Tyler Adams, Johnny Cardoso, Brenden Aaronson, Ricardo Pepi, Haji Wright, Mark Mckenzie, Kristoffer Lund, Drake Callender, Ethan Horvath, Tim Ream
Mexico 2-3 United States
