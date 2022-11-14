After having clearly and convincingly beaten their counterpart from Iraq by a 4-0 thrashing, now the Mexican team will be measured before the selective Swedenin the last friendly match before his debut at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
Those led by coach Gerardo Martino arrive motivated for this match, and now they will seek to play a prominent role, although they know that it will not be easy, because the Swedes are a much stronger rival than the Iraqis and they want to apply the same dose as in the last World Cup.
It is expected that for this match the ‘Tata’ will change its starting eleven, since it will have newcomers from Europe, so it would be making use of some of them plus other players who had no activity.
When?: Wednesday, November 16
Place: Girona, Spain
Stadium: Municipality of Montilivi
Hour: 1:30 p.m.
Referee: to designate
You can enjoy the game through the signal of Azeca 7 Y channel 5. Online coverage will be available at TUDN.
Mexico: VDVDE
Sweden: EDDDD
Possible alignment of Mexico (4-3-3)
Goalie: William Ochoa
Defenses: Kevin Alvarez, Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo
Media: Hector Herrera, Edson Alvarez, Luis Romo
Forwards: Roberto Alvarado, Alexis Vega and Rogelio Funes Mori
Latest news from Mexico
El Tri apologizes to the Wolves
Wolves coach Steve Davis explained that the Mexican team apologized for having their striker Raúl Alonso Jiménez on the bench.
“We’re not happy with it because of the way it looks from the outside and I get it, he’s not ready to play, they apologized for that… I only found out after the game. I saw the picture of him on the bench in his clothes; they named him on the bench, but he hadn’t changed to play.”mentioned the strategist at the end of the match between Wolverhampton and Leeds.
Polish press highlights Tri’s triumph
After the match where El Tri thrashed Iraq 4-0, the Polish team, the team they will be facing in the group stage, highlighted the victory of the Aztec team by the large scoreboard.
The medium Interia Sport described as ‘impressive’ the actions of the Tricolor; the Dziennik newspaper wrote the triumph and showed the last triumphs of Mexico.
“The Mexican players, rivals of the Poles in group C of the Qatar World Cup, defeated Iraq 4-0 in a friendly in Girona, Spain. This is their second victory in the last four games played in the second half of the year. Mexico will start participating in the World Cup with a meeting with Poland on November 22. Four days later, they will play against Argentina and on November 30 against Saudi Arabia.”published.
Possible lineup of Sweden (4-4-2)
Goalie: robin olsen
Defenses: Joel Andersson, Isak Hien, Victor Lindelof, Augustinsson
Media: Karlostrom, Olsson, Forsberg, Claesson
Forwards: Quaison and Kulusevsky
Although it is true that this team from Sweden is not the same in potential as the one from the last World Cup, it is still much stronger than the one from Iraq. This will be a difficult game for El Tri, since the rival will try to put them in check.
Forecast: Mexico 1-1 Sweden.
