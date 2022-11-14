Place: Girona, Spain

Stadium: Municipality of Montilivi

Hour: 1:30 p.m.

Referee: to designate

Sweden: EDDDD

Defenses: Kevin Alvarez, Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo

Media: Hector Herrera, Edson Alvarez, Luis Romo

Forwards: Roberto Alvarado, Alexis Vega and Rogelio Funes Mori

“We are not happy. We know that he is not ready to play. They apologized for including it. We know full well he’s not ready to go in or play in games.” – Steve Davis Wolves assistant manager on Raul Jimenez yesterday against Iraq 🇮🇶 pic.twitter.com/2ZJvwTHBeK – The Leaders (@_los_lideres) November 10, 2022

“We’re not happy with it because of the way it looks from the outside and I get it, he’s not ready to play, they apologized for that… I only found out after the game. I saw the picture of him on the bench in his clothes; they named him on the bench, but he hadn’t changed to play.”mentioned the strategist at the end of the match between Wolverhampton and Leeds.

The medium Interia Sport described as ‘impressive’ the actions of the Tricolor; the Dziennik newspaper wrote the triumph and showed the last triumphs of Mexico.

“The Mexican players, rivals of the Poles in group C of the Qatar World Cup, defeated Iraq 4-0 in a friendly in Girona, Spain. This is their second victory in the last four games played in the second half of the year. Mexico will start participating in the World Cup with a meeting with Poland on November 22. Four days later, they will play against Argentina and on November 30 against Saudi Arabia.”published.

Defenses: Joel Andersson, Isak Hien, Victor Lindelof, Augustinsson

Media: Karlostrom, Olsson, Forsberg, Claesson

Forwards: Quaison and Kulusevsky

Forecast: Mexico 1-1 Sweden.