Next Tuesday the Mexican team will be debuting in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, when they face their counterpart from Poland on the pitch of the 974 Stadium, in Doha.
The Tricolor arrives after having consummated a disaster in their last friendly match, when they fell 2-1 against the Swedish team.
Now, everything is ready and there is no tomorrow, coach Gerardo Martino and his pupils know that the minimum required to play a prominent role in the tournament is to reach the fifth game, otherwise, it would be a resounding failure again.
For their part, the Poles have beaten Chile by the slightest difference, while their most valuable man on the field will be Robert Lewandowski, who plays for Barcelona.
Mexico will have to win this game no matter what, since the second match is the most complicated when they collide against the favorite Argentina.
City: Doha
Stadium: 974 Stadium
Match time: 10:00 a.m.
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
Television channel: Televisa, TV Azteca
Live stream: Izzi, TotalPlay and Sky
Transmission channel: TVE Teledeporte
Live stream: World Goal, ZDF, RTVE Play
Television channel: Public TV and TyC Sports
Live streamm: TyC Sports
Television channel: Fox Sports
Live stream: Peacock
Television channel: Caracol, RCN, DirecTV
Live stream: On the official pages of Caracol, RCN and on DirecTV Go
Injury News from Mexico
The Aztec team has no injuries, except for the absence of Jesús Manuel Corona who was left out of the final list due to injury.
Poland Injury News
There are no injured players from Poland for the debut against the national team next Tuesday in the World Cup.
Mexico 2-1 Poland
