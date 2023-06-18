The consolation game Concacaf Nations League takes place this Sunday, the teams of Panama and Mexico they will fight to finish in the third position of the tournament in order to make it less painful, especially for the tricolor team who was emerging as one of those who could have reached the final.

This match is the product of the elimination of both squads from the semifinals and as it is a tournament organized by Concacaf they seek to reward the best, for this reason a duel for the third place. This is the first time that both teams dispute this instance, last Panama did not qualify for it and Mexico played for the title.

How do they get there

Panama, who for this match will serve as the administrative venue, faced the Canadian team in the semifinals, whom they could not beat and fell 2-0, in addition to having suffered a significant loss. In the group round, Panama qualified as the leader of Group B with 10 units above Costa Rica and Martinique.

Mexico reached the semifinals against the United States, a game that turned out badly for the Mexicans who lost 3-0. During the group stage they were also leaders with just 8 points above Jamaica and Suriname. For this match they will arrive with two casualties due to expulsion and two more due to injury.

Where to watch LIVE

The fight for third place will take place this Sunday, June 18, 2023 from the Allegiant Stadiumthe actions will start sharp at 4:00 p.m. (Central Mexico) and can be seen completely live by the signal of TUDN, TV Azteca and other platforms such as VIX and through the Azteca Deportes web portal.