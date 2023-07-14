The grand finale of the Gold Cup 2023 was ready: Mexico vs. Panama. This will be an unprecedented final, where the first will seek to add his twelfth trophy, while the second wants to lift it for the first time, after having fallen twice against the USA. The match will be held next Sunday, July 16, at the SoFi StadiumOf California.
The Tricolor managed to reach that instance after having left behind Jamaica by a score of 3-0, thanks to the goals of Henry Martin, Luis Chavez and Robert Alvarado. As usual, the team led by Jaime Lozano starts as a favorite to win the trophy.
On the other hand, The Red Tide they had to contend with the hosts, but were ultimately able to advance by winning a penalty shootout. ivan anderson had advanced the canaleros at minute 99′, in extra time, but at 105′, Jesus Ferreira achieved the matched 1-1. Already in the penalties ferreira and Christian Roldan they missed their collection, with Adalberto Carrasquilla giving the ticket to the Panamanians.
Date: Sunday, July 16
location: Inglewood, Calif.
Stadium: SoFi Stadium
Schedule: 6:30 p.m.
Referee: to designate
Channel: TUDN, Channel 2, Azteca 7
Online streaming: TUDN, Vix+, Azteca Sports
MEXICO: 4 wins
PANAMA: 0 wins
TIES: 1 draw
MEXICO: GGPGG
PANAMA:GGEGG
After making the pass to the grand final, Jaime Lozano He showed his joy and celebrated with everything, emphasizing that the most important step is still missing, lifting the trophy.
“When you are transparent, you work and lead by example and decisions, I think the player understands it and values it. I like to surround myself with people who are better than me and that is something that they have bought from me before. I have nothing more to thank for the trust, the way in which they give themselves, they really do what you ask of them. Is incredible”he said in a conference.
“They (the players from Mexico) decided that they wanted to be the best team in this Gold Cup, to return the trophy home and we are one step away. We know that we are a good team, but that we are also going to face a very good team (Panama). I came for a Gold Cup and I have told you, there is still a step to go to return the cup home. He told me that I was coming to the Gold Cup, solely and exclusively for that “he added.
About the situation of Edson Alvarezwho suffered a knee injury, but came on as a relief against JamaicaJimmy launched: “I don’t know what to do for the final, Edson was going to be on the bench, but he was not going to have minutes. He told me that if he needed it, he could. I am going to analyze very well what we did, what we have to improve and what Panama does “.
Goalie: Guillermo Ochoa
defenses: Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo, Jorge Sanchez
midfielders: Luis Romo, Luis Chavez, Uriel Antuna, Orbelin Pineda
strikers: Erick Sanchez, Henry Martin
substitutes: Edson Álvarez, Diego Laínez, Roberto Alvarado, Santi Giménez, Charly Rodríguez, Julián Araujo, Gerardo Arteaga, Ozziel Herrera, Toño Rodríguez, Israel Reyes, Víctor Guzmán, Luis Malagón
The Canal team hopes that the third time will be the charm, so now they have issued a warning to the Aztec team, hoping that they can be champions for the first time, therefore, ivan anderson He stated that they would find Mexico’s weaknesses so that they can be strengthened.
“We have already turned the page, now to listen to what the teacher tells us, a final, we have to see how their semifinal went, see the points, see how they have been playing throughout the tournament to be able to face it and see their weaknesses to be able to we make the fortresses”commented the defender.
“We already faced them in the Final Four, it was a very tough game, a game that was defined by details in the first minutes, but we go with our weapons, we already know them and we hope that the scales tip in our favor. ”said the striker Cecilio Waterman.
Goalie: Orlando Mosquera
defenses: Andres Andrade, Harold Cummings, Fidel Escobar
midfielders: Aníbal Godoy, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Yoel Bárcenas, Eric Davis
strikers: Alberto Quintero, Jose Fajardo, Ismael Diaz
substitutes: Jovani Welch, Iván Anderson, Cecilio Waterman, Christian Martínez, Roderick Miller, Luis Mejía, Freddy Góndola, Eduardo Anderson, Azarias Londoño, Omar Valencia, César Samudio, César Yanis
As normally happens, Mexico part as a great favorite to take the gold Cuphowever, it cannot be denied that the best football in the tournament has displayed it Panama, which seeks to surprise. Things will be difficult for El Tricolor, but hope remains that they can win.
Forecast: Mexico 3-2 Panama
