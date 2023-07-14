🏆GOLD CUP 2023

🇵🇦🇲🇽 END Mexico and Panama will play their 1st Final in a Gold Cup🏆 where the Champion will be known in Edition 27 🇵🇦Panama will seek to be the 1st Central American Champion Team since 🇨🇷Costa Rica in 1989 in a CONCACAF Competition. 🇲🇽Mexico will look for its 12th Cup pic.twitter.com/xHLz5pepnW — CONCACAF Zone (@TodoConcacaf) July 13, 2023

Nail the early goal and the second that provided confidence.

The Mexican National Team improved specific aspects.

Jimmy Lozano studied Jamaica well, which was below expectations. Mexico should have no problem beating Panama in the final. pic.twitter.com/0XjwNsuFjv – WARRIOR (@CARLOSLGUERRERO) July 13, 2023

Holly shit! Panama spoiled the party for the United States and despite the fact that Concacaf smoothed the way for the locals, the Panamanians brought out the caste and went to the final. A deserved award for a team that did not shrink and was much more accurate from 11 steps. pic.twitter.com/B4xvMsj4MK — The Expelled (@losexpulsados) July 13, 2023

“When you are transparent, you work and lead by example and decisions, I think the player understands it and values ​​it. I like to surround myself with people who are better than me and that is something that they have bought from me before. I have nothing more to thank for the trust, the way in which they give themselves, they really do what you ask of them. Is incredible”he said in a conference.

“They (the players from Mexico) decided that they wanted to be the best team in this Gold Cup, to return the trophy home and we are one step away. We know that we are a good team, but that we are also going to face a very good team (Panama). I came for a Gold Cup and I have told you, there is still a step to go to return the cup home. He told me that I was coming to the Gold Cup, solely and exclusively for that “he added.

About the situation of Edson Alvarezwho suffered a knee injury, but came on as a relief against JamaicaJimmy launched: “I don’t know what to do for the final, Edson was going to be on the bench, but he was not going to have minutes. He told me that if he needed it, he could. I am going to analyze very well what we did, what we have to improve and what Panama does “.

“We have already turned the page, now to listen to what the teacher tells us, a final, we have to see how their semifinal went, see the points, see how they have been playing throughout the tournament to be able to face it and see their weaknesses to be able to we make the fortresses”commented the defender.

“We already faced them in the Final Four, it was a very tough game, a game that was defined by details in the first minutes, but we go with our weapons, we already know them and we hope that the scales tip in our favor. ”said the striker Cecilio Waterman.

😳 At that moment everything changed. The Panamanian Iván Anderson🇵🇦 was receiving part of an unprecedented magic… 😯And on July 12 in #Gold Cup🏆: ***used it*** pic.twitter.com/uPEurtmfj6 – Central American Soccer (@Futbolcentroame) July 13, 2023

THE ONE OF 1️⃣1️⃣🤩! The postcard📸 of the team that started the #PanamaMajor🇵🇦 to face the United States🇺🇸, for the semifinals of the @goldcup. 2️⃣0️⃣’ of the game.

🇺🇸0-0🇵🇦

🏟️ @SnapdragonStdm

📺 ESPN and Star+#TodosSomosPanama pic.twitter.com/PuGrDq7C9s — FEPAFUT (@fepafut) July 12, 2023

Forecast: Mexico 3-2 Panama