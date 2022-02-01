A complicated situation is the one that the Tricolor is experiencing in the Concacaf Octagonal. After not convincing on the field of play, and after the goalless draw against their counterpart from Costa Rica, criticism was made present in the team and in coach Gerardo Martino.
Now, the Aztec team will measure forces against the Panama team, in a crucial game to try to ‘clean up’ the image shown in previous games. Here we present you the previous with all the details about the match
The match will be played next Wednesday February 2, at the point of 9:00 p.m.. Again the field of Aztec stadium It will be the venue for this confrontation, which will have a maximum capacity of 2,000,000 selected people.
On the other hand, you can enjoy the meeting through the sign of TUDN Y aztec tv, while online coverage will be available through the platform https://www.tudn.mx/ Y https://www.tvazteca.com/aztecadeportes/fut-azteca.
Possible lineup of Mexico
Guillermo Ochoa (P);
Gerardo Arteaga, Néstor Araujo, César Montes, Jesús Gallardo;
Edson Alvarez, Andres Guardado, Carlos Rodriguez;
Jesus Corona, Hirving Lozano and Alexis Vega.
Possible lineup of Panama
Luis Mejia (P);
Amir Murillo, Fidel Escobar, Andres Andrade, Eric Davis;
Alberto Carrasquilla, Aníbal Godoy, Alberto Quintero, César Yanis, Joel Barcenas;
Roland Blackburn.
Next Wednesday, Mexico has to come out with the slogan of winning or dying. Some changes are expected in coach Gerardo Martino’s eleven, with whom a new face will be seen in the Tricolor, at least for this match.
The scoreboard will tilt in favor of the national team, which will get three points, synonymous with pure oxygen.
Forecast: Mexico 2-0 Panama.
