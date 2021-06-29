Tomorrow the Mexican team will be playing his penultimate friendly match before starting his participation in the Gold Cup. Now, his rival to beat is the always complicated Panama, who wants to surprise and beat the Aztec team. After the painful setback in the final against the United States in the Nations League, and after the draw against Honduras, the Mexico Olympian wants to return to triumph. Here the preview of the meeting.
The game will start tomorrow at o’clock. 20:30 hours; and to the 18:30 in Los Angeles, California time. The Venue Nissan Stadium will witness this confrontation that is predicted to spark sparks due to the intense rivalry that has been harvested in recent years. Panamanians do not forget the Chilean goal that striker Raúl Alonso Jiménez achieved in a busy Azteca Stadium on his way to the World Cup, and each time they face the Tricolor they leave with the only slogan of winning or dying.
On the other hand, you can enjoy the game through the TUDN signal and Azteca 7, while online coverage will be available at https://www.tvazteca.com/aztecadeportes/ Yhttps://www.tvazteca.com/aztecadeportes/.
Possible Mexico lineup
Guillermo Ochoa (P);
Edson Álvarez, Jesús Angulo, Johan Vásquez, Erick Aguirre;
Alan Cervantes, Luis Romo, José Esquivel, Diego Lainez, Angulo;
Henry Martin and Alexis Vega.
Possible Panama lineup
Melía (P);
Murillo, Cummings, Andrade, Davis;
Carrasquilla, Godoy, Quintero, Rodríguez;
Barcenas and Torres.
On 90min We know that this will be a game with a reserved forecast, however, the quality of the Mexican players will end up prevailing against a Panamanian youth team with few reflectors, but who will seek to surprise and leave everything on the field of play. However, the quality of the Tricolor players will end up prevailing.
Forecast: Mexico 2-1 Panama.
