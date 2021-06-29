? The train to # Tokyo2020 is about to leave and no summoned from @miseleccionmx want to be left out of the definitive list?

?? Mexico? Panama ??

? ️ June 30

⏰8: 30P | 7: 30C | 5: 30PAC

?@UniMas and TUDN

The #SummerDeCampeones you live with #PassionandPride in TUDN? pic.twitter.com/CDX2pCdjFH

– TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 28, 2021