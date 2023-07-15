This Sunday the grand final of the Gold Cup 2023when the Mexican team face his peer Panamaa combination that gave the surprise and left out the United States, which was the wide favorite to take the title.
The team led by coach Jaime Lozano comes from winning by a 3-0 win against the Jamaican team, who stayed on the road. For its part, the canal squad defeated the country of stars and stripes in a game full of emotions and not suitable for the faint of heart, advancing in sudden death.
When is the final?
The final is this Sunday, July 16, on the field of Sofi Stadium, in Inglewood, California.
The biggest win occurred in 2001, when in the World Cup qualifiers the Tricolor did not save anything and beat Panama by a scandalous 7-1 win, this in the semifinal stage.
Luis Roberto Alves (12 goals)
The top scorer for the Mexican team in the history of the Gold Cup is Luis Roberto Alves. ‘Zague’ got 12 goals in the golden competition.
Luis Tejada (11 goals)
For the Panamanian team, striker Luis Tejada is the top net breaker in the competition, with a total of 12 goals with the rojiblanca shirt.
henry martin
In the face to face are the forwards Henry Martin and Ismael Díaz. Both are top scorers for their national teams and they will seek to make a difference in this game, which is the most important and which has them nothing short of the golden championship.
ismael diaz
The Panamanian striker Ismael Díaz was the second best scorer in this competition, scoring 4 goals, only behind the American Jesús Ferreira who had 7 goals.
