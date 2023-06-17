Mexico and Panama were eliminated from the final four of the Concacaf Nations League at the hands of the United States and Canada, respectively, so both countries will meet this weekend for third place in the tournament.
In this way, in the following note you have all the necessary information to know everything about this commitment.
Channel: Channel 5, Azteca 7 and TUDN.
streaming: aztecadeportes.com and ViX+.
Channel: Univision and TUDN USA.
streaming: TUDN.com and Paramount+.
Mexico: 4 wins.
Panama: 0 wins.
Tie: 1 draw.
Mexico: DEVE E.
Panama: DVDVD E.
The Mexican team of Diego Cocca was exhibited and humiliated before the staunch rival, after being thrashed 3-0 by the United States and being eliminated from the Concacaf Nations League.
Lineup Mexico: Ochoa, Sánchez, Reyes, Montes, Guzmán, Gallardo: Antuna, Álvarez Chávez, Pineda and Henry Martín.
Banking: Arteaga, Herrera, Giménez, Córdova, Rodríguez, Araujo, Romo, Rodríguez, Vega, Malagon and Sánchez.
The Panamanian team was eliminated by Canada 0-2 and will face Mexico for third place in the Concacaf Nations League.
Lineup Panama: Mosuqera, Cummings, Escobar, Andrade, Murillo, Carrasquilla, Godoy, Blackman, Bárcenas, Díaz and Waterman.
Banking: Martínez, Welch, Londoño, Davis, Yanis, Mejía, Miller, Samudio, Góndola and Anderson.
The Mexican team has hit rock bottom and in case of not even being able to get third place in the competition, the cokes would be severely wrong for Diego CoccaFor this reason, it would be expected that at least they can get the victory against the Panamanians.
Mexico 2-1 Panama.
