DIFFERENT FACE! 👏🇲🇽 The Mexican team falls in its last preparation game against Brazil. Mexico had a more competitive face and falls facing the sun. Jamaica is coming to us on June 22 in the Copa América 🇲🇽🆚🇯🇲.#myselectionmx #choosebelieve💚🤍❤️ pic.twitter.com/MblkDdqGYx — Residents of Soccer 🐳 (@residentefutbol) June 9, 2024

On the other hand, the Reggae-Boyz faced their shocks corresponding to the CONCACAF Qualifiers heading to the 2026 World Cup. First they hit Dominican Republic for the minimum of Shamar Nicholson and then they beat 2-3 Dominica through a doublet of Nicholson and a target Kaheim Dixon.

In accordance with TUDN, Jorge Sanchez and Cesar Montes They had muscle discomfort, so the medical team was taking care of them and monitoring them to avoid a major injury, although they would be ready to start.

It should be remembered that Jaime Lozano must cut five players for his final list of the competition, which will be given on Wednesday, June 12, ringing the names of Andrés Montaño, Jordan Carrillo, Fernando Beltrán, Marcelo Flores, Brian García, Alexis Peña and Víctor Guzmán.

“NOT YET” 🧐 The final list of the National Team for the Copa América is not yet defined. That’s what Jaime Lozano commented after the friendly match against Brazil. 🎥: @mluiscastillo pic.twitter.com/wI1MekhIOz — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) June 9, 2024

The striker attacked the Jamaica Federation, pointing out that the conditions that the selected teams have are not the best and they do nothing to improve them, he even revealed that he has to pay for the flights every time he is summoned to the FIFA dateswithout remembering the last time he received a single dollar.

“When I say there is no professionalism, I mean that there is not even adequate sports equipment. When you arrive at the sports center, the only thing they give you is a t-shirt. This is ridiculous. When I go there, I feel like they don’t really know what to do.”he expressed.

León Bailey justified his absence from the Copa América and charged everything against the Jamaica Soccer Federation ⚽💢🇯🇲 The Aston Villa player last played with the ‘Reggae Boyz’ in November last year 😮🔙 pic.twitter.com/IT1qhGivoc — AS México (@ASMexico) June 10, 2024