Today, Saturday June 22, the Mexican team debuts in the Copa America 2024having as their first rival in the Group Stage Jamaicain it NRG Stadiumwhere he will seek to start off on the right foot.
Before starting the contest, El Tricolor, under the command of coach Jaime Lozano, had several friendlies, with a streak of two wins to one loss. First, the Aztecs beat 1-0 Bolivia with target Efrain Alvarezthen they were beaten 0-4 by Uruguay and finally, they succumbed 2-3 against Brazil despite the many Julian Quiñones and Memo Martinez.
On the other hand, the Reggae-Boyz faced their shocks corresponding to the CONCACAF Qualifiers heading to the 2026 World Cup. First they hit Dominican Republic for the minimum of Shamar Nicholson and then they beat 2-3 Dominica through a doublet of Nicholson and a target Kaheim Dixon.
The last time the two teams met was in the semifinals of the Gold Cup 2023with Mexico thrashing 3-0 through Henry Martin, Luis Chavez and Roberto Alvarado.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
When? Saturday, June 22
Where? Houston Texas
Stadium: NRG Stadium
Schedule: 7:00 p.m.
Channel: TUDN, Azteca 7 and Channel 5
streaming: ViX Premium and Azteca Deportes
After completing their preparation duels, El Tricolor began their concentration for the Copa America 2024but he did it with two players between cottons.
In accordance with TUDN, Jorge Sanchez and Cesar Montes They had muscle discomfort, so the medical team was taking care of them and monitoring them to avoid a major injury, although they would be ready to start.
It should be remembered that Jaime Lozano must cut five players for his final list of the competition, which will be given on Wednesday, June 12, ringing the names of Andrés Montaño, Jordan Carrillo, Fernando Beltrán, Marcelo Flores, Brian García, Alexis Peña and Víctor Guzmán.
Goalie: Julio González
Defenses: César Montes, Johan Vásquez, Israel Reyes, Gerardo Arteaga
Midfielders: Edson Álvarez, Luis Chávez, Érick Sánchez
Forwards: Julián Quiñones, Memo Martínez, Roberto Alvarado
Substitutes: Raúl Rangel, Chiquete Orozco, Víctor Guzmán, Jorge Sánchez, Luis Romo, Charly Rodríguez, Orbelín Pineda, Alexis Vega, Santi Giménez, César Huerta, Jordi Cortizo, Roberto Alvarado, Marcelo Flores, Brian García, Carlos Acevedo
Weeks ago, the Jamaican team announced its list of players for the America Cupin which it was included Leon Baileyone of his greatest references and who had just signed a great season with the Aston VillaHowever, the figure of the Premier League He refused to play the tournament.
The striker attacked the Jamaica Federation, pointing out that the conditions that the selected teams have are not the best and they do nothing to improve them, he even revealed that he has to pay for the flights every time he is summoned to the FIFA dateswithout remembering the last time he received a single dollar.
“When I say there is no professionalism, I mean that there is not even adequate sports equipment. When you arrive at the sports center, the only thing they give you is a t-shirt. This is ridiculous. When I go there, I feel like they don’t really know what to do.”he expressed.
Goalie: Andre Blake
Defenses: Michael Hector, Joel Latibeudiere, Di’Shon Bernard
Midfielders: Damion Lowe, Kasey Palmer, Greg Leigh, Dexter Lembikisa
Forwards: Shamar Nicholson, Demarai Gray, Bobby De Cordova-Reid
Substitutes: Shaquan Davis, Jahmail Waite, Richard King, Tayvon Gray, Jon Bell, Karoy Anderson, Daniel Jhonson, Alex Marshall, Adrian Reid, Kevon Lambert, Renaldo Cephas, Michail Antonio, Deshane Beckford, Kaheim Dixon, Cory Burke, Devonte Campebell
Mexico 3-1 Jamaica
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Mexico #Jamaica #schedule #channel #online #streaming #teams #forecast #Copa #América
Leave a Reply