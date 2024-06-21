The the Mexican Futbol selection comes from losing 3-2 against the Brazilian National Team, in a match that many could consider good for the tricolor, taking into consideration the undeniable difference in squad.
However, the glass may also be half empty, if we look back at what happened days ago, when Mexico fell 4-0 against the Uruguayan National Team, led by maestro Marcelo Bielsa, who, by the way, took advantage of the victory. and he sent a ‘message’ to Jimmy Lozano:
The next match of the Mexican National Team will take place next Saturday, June 22, 2024, at the NRG stadium in Houston, Texas, at 7:00 p.m., Mexico time. Their rival will be the Jamaican National Team, with whom they share group B in the Copa América 2024.
In CONCACAF, the confrontations between the Mexican National Soccer Team and the Jamaican National Team tend to be, with all due respect to the Caribbean, an expected victory for the tricolor squad.
The last time Jamaica beat the Mexican Soccer Team, it was in the semifinals of the 2017 Gold Cup. On that occasion, the Jamaican National Team won by the slightest difference, and the goal was scored by Kemar Lawrence, after a minute. eighty-eight of the party.
Since then they have met five times, and the balance is three victories for Mexico and only two draws. These occurred in the CONCACAF Nations League, by scores of 1-1 and 2-2, respectively.
