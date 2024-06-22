Among the nations of the CONCACAF are found so much Mexico as Jamaicawho will face each other on Saturday, June 22 at the NRG Stadiumshock corresponding to B Groupwhich they share with Ecuador and Venezuela.

The two teams of the CONMEBOL have accepted that the Mexican team They are the favorite to take first place in the group and advance to the quarterfinals, however, they cannot be trusted because they have not yet found a style under the command of Jaime Lozano.

Here we leave you five predictions that could happen in said match: