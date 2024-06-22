The Copa America 2024 It will be an unforgettable event for the American continent, since once again an edition is held that includes the participation of teams from the CONCACAF Next to the CONMEBOL like in the Copa América Centenario.
Among the nations of the CONCACAF are found so much Mexico as Jamaicawho will face each other on Saturday, June 22 at the NRG Stadiumshock corresponding to B Groupwhich they share with Ecuador and Venezuela.
The two teams of the CONMEBOL have accepted that the Mexican team They are the favorite to take first place in the group and advance to the quarterfinals, however, they cannot be trusted because they have not yet found a style under the command of Jaime Lozano.
Here we leave you five predictions that could happen in said match:
For this championship, El Tricolor has left many doubts, too many, rather. The strategist Jaime Lozano decided to opt for a generational change, leaving behind experienced elements such as Hirving Lozano, Jesus Gallardo, Henry Martin and Guillermo Ochoa. During the friendly clashes, neither head nor tail could be found for the Aztec team, since many of them played together for the first time, without leaving aside the fact that there is no defined style no matter how much the helmsman wants us to believe. It is a fact that simply due to squad and history, Mexico could beat the Reggae-Boyz, but it won’t be a win or anything like that, just one or two goals, without leaving a good taste in the mouth. This will again generate strong criticism towards Jimmy’s pupils from fans, specialists and the media.
The 1.88 meter Jamaican goalkeeper is one of the best in the MLSdefending the jacket of Philadelphia Union, a club with which he has played since 2013, and is also considered one of the best in his country in his position. The goalkeeper, who is the captain, has been wearing the colors of his team for a decade and has been a figure in several of their matches, avoiding goals. Taking into account that the Mexican team may continually appear prowling the Caribbean area, the goalkeeper will have to shoulder the team with his saves. If from 2015 to 2023 the Reggae-Boyz have appeared as runners-up, third or fourth in the gold Cupin part it is thanks to his value under the three posts.
If the Jamaican team has something, it is their great physical strength, since they cover large meters of the field and their physical corpulence is usually above the rest of the rivals. It will be difficult for Tricolor to encounter tall and strong defenders, who will complicate the collective and aerial game, led in the lower part by the experienced Damion Lowe. This has been seen in recent years, since Jamaica has managed to complicate the Tricolor. Gone were the drubbing that the Aztecs used to dish out to their rivals in the area.
In the Aztec team, the Colombian nationalized Mexican is one of the keys that could change the face of the match, since he appeared against Brazil to put a bit. He has been questioned a lot, but possibly in front of the Reggae-Boyz You can have greater freedom to play your classic style of play, running in large spaces to feel free to cut back or try the shot. It is almost a fact that he will be the one chosen to serve as the left winger, so he could score a goal or end up assisting his teammates, since he is very good at either of the two actions.
One of the biggest criticisms of the team Jaime Lozano It is the defensive apparatus, since during the preparation matches they were very weak, making many mistakes, being easily surpassed, allowing the rivals to even go toe-to-toe with the goalkeeper. The Mexico plant will surely be Cesar Montes and Johan Vasquezthe two who have European experience, but who before Brazil They could do little, especially the second, which was continually cut. Julio González ended up being the starting goalkeeper due to the injury of Luis Malagonbut this will be his first international experience and in front of him, he will have good headers and forwards with fangs like Michail Antonio and Leon Baileythe latter who threatened not to go to the tournament, but was still placed on the final list.
