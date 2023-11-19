The ticket to the Copa America 2024 is in dispute and the Mexican team for now I would have to look for him through the play-offs after having fallen against his similar Honduras in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Nations League.
It will be next Tuesday, November 21 when The Tricolor seek to turn around h in it Aztec stadium. In the first round, held in the National Stadiumthe locals took the 2-0 victory thanks to the scores of Anthony ‘Choco’ Lozano and Bryan Rochez, with the opportunity to make the score even wider. In the case of the Aztec team, they lost their captain and goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa due to an injury from the first half entering his place Luis Malagon.
It should be remembered that the winner will automatically qualify for the next America Cup which will take place in the United States, while the loser will have to go to a playoff. In addition to this, the visiting goal counts for this series, so if Honduras mark on Aztec soil, Mexico will have to go for four goals.
When? Tuesday, November 21
Place: Mexico City, Mexico
Stadium: Aztec
Schedule: 8:30 p.m.
Channel: TUDN and Azteca 7 (Mexico); Telesystem and Sports TVC (Honduras)
streaming:Vix
This Saturday the Aztec team announced the results of the studies of Memo Ochoawho suffered an injury just six minutes in.
“Our goalkeeper, Guillermo Ochoa, suffered a direct bruise on his right shoulder during the first half of the match in Honduras. After performing an MRI and “Ochoa will not be able to see activity in Tuesday’s game.”could be read in the report.
Given this loss, the technician Jaime Lozano called at the last minute Julio González of Pumas.
Regarding the result, El Jimmy accepted the superiority that the catrachos had: ”Honduras did what they had to do, they were superior, forceful and it was very difficult for us, the first half we did not know how to find the players who could hurt us, we will try to improve because there is one game left, because we are going home, because we will have support and We will surely have a much better game.”.
“We completely lacked mentality, unfortunately it is a bad thing that we have to maintain standards, perform at our best regardless of the rival and the place where we play. The team wants to play now, we have to clean up everything we stopped doing and left doing, it will be a totally different game, we are at home, we are going to change many things and I am sure the result will be different.”he finished.
Goalie: Luis Malagón
Defenses: Johan Vásquez, César Montes, Jesús Gallardo, Julián Araujo
Midfielders: Luis Chávez, Edson Álvarez, Julián Quiñones
Forwards: Henry Martín, Hirving Lozano, Uriel Antuna
Substitutes: Toño Rodríguez, Julio González, Jorge Sánchez, Erick Sánchez, Luis Romo, Santi Giménez, Raúl Jiménez, Orbelín Pineda, Sebastián Córdova, Gerardo Arteaga, Israel Reyes, César Huerta
The H coach, the Colombian Reinaldo Ruedaknows not to underestimate Mexico despite the victory achieved, so he asks for restraint: “Neither Honduras was the dream team nor Mexico can be disqualified due to the work of Jaime Lozano, on the field they showed up and Honduras neutralized him, for me it was a very even match. Mexico did not play a bad game yesterday, if Mexico scores a goal we would be talking differently. They proposed other games and naturally we analyzed them with their virtues. As I said yesterday, because of the result you cannot get carried away”.
“We must be intelligent and have very high concentration so that we can preserve what we gained last night. These 90 minutes were carried out, but there are another 90 decisive minutes left for what is intended and I hope we can achieve it.”he finished.
Goalie: Edrick Mejivar
Defenses: Luis Vega, Denil Maldonado, Andy Najar, Joseph Rosales
Midfielders: Edwin Rodríguez, Deybi Flores, Jorge Álvarez
Forwards: ‘Choco’ Lozano, Luis Palma, Rigoberto Rivas
Substitutes: Bryan Acosta, Alexander López, Bryan Róchez, José Pinto, Alberth Elis, David Ruiz, Maylor Núñez, Enrique Facussé, Elison Rivas, Marlon Licona, Marcelo Santos, José Martínez
Mexico 2-0 Honduras
