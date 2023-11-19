SHAMEFUL AND HISTORIC DEFEAT! 🇲🇽❌🇭🇳 Honduras defeats Mexico 2-0 in the first leg of the Nations League If Mexico wants to go to the Copa América they have to win 3-0 at the Azteca, if Honduras scores, Mexico has to score 4 goals without conceding for the away goal pic.twitter.com/bqBo9numZb — Analysts (@SomosAnalistas_) November 18, 2023

“Our goalkeeper, Guillermo Ochoa, suffered a direct bruise on his right shoulder during the first half of the match in Honduras. After performing an MRI and “Ochoa will not be able to see activity in Tuesday’s game.”could be read in the report.

Given this loss, the technician Jaime Lozano called at the last minute Julio González of Pumas.

Regarding the result, El Jimmy accepted the superiority that the catrachos had: ”Honduras did what they had to do, they were superior, forceful and it was very difficult for us, the first half we did not know how to find the players who could hurt us, we will try to improve because there is one game left, because we are going home, because we will have support and We will surely have a much better game.”.

“We completely lacked mentality, unfortunately it is a bad thing that we have to maintain standards, perform at our best regardless of the rival and the place where we play. The team wants to play now, we have to clean up everything we stopped doing and left doing, it will be a totally different game, we are at home, we are going to change many things and I am sure the result will be different.”he finished.

Our goalkeeper, Guillermo Ochoa, suffered a direct bruise on his right shoulder during the first half of the game in Honduras. After performing an MRI and X-ray, it was confirmed that he has a Right Acromioclavicular Sprain and muscle edema… pic.twitter.com/NuRrlRa2WB — National Team (@miseleccionmx) November 19, 2023

“We must be intelligent and have very high concentration so that we can preserve what we gained last night. These 90 minutes were carried out, but there are another 90 decisive minutes left for what is intended and I hope we can achieve it.”he finished.