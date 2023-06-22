The Mexican team It is submerged in a crisis from which it is difficult for them to get out quickly.
After the defeat suffered at the hands of the United States in the semifinal of the Nations League when they were eliminated by a 3-0 win, after the semifinal, the Argentine coach Diego Cocca was dismissed from his position.
This is how it was reported that the ‘firefighter’ for the Gold Cup games will be Jaime Lozano, a coach with experience in the lower ranks of the Tri, where he now wants to make a difference. The first test of him will be in the golden contest, when they face their similar Honduras.
For its part, the Catracho team will seek to do its best to beat Tricolor, which is one of its staunch rivals.
Goalie: Guillermo Ochoa
Defenses: Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Edson Alvarez, Jesus Gallardo
Media: Luis Chávez, Erick Sánchez, Orbelin Pineda, Carlos Rodríguez
Forwards: Uriel Antuna and Santiago Gimenez.
Goalie: L. Lopez
Defenses: D. Garcia, D. Maldonado, J. Leverón
Media: O. Almendáriz, D. Flores, K. Arriaga, R. Quioto, K. López
Forward: A. Lozano.
Mexico 0-0 Jamaica.
