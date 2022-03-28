The Mexican national team led by Gerardo Martino He got his ticket to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, but he still has to play his last game of the qualifier against El Salvador.
This Wednesday, March 30, from the Azteca Stadium, they will close their participation in the Concacaf qualifier.
Wednesday March 30.
6:05 p.m. (Mexico City time).
Aztec stadium; Mexico City.
TV Channels | TUDN and Canal 5 (Mexico); futboTV, Univision and TUDN USA (United States).
enter this link to see which channel is televising the game in your country!
Online Streaming | Blim TV (Mexico); TUDN.com and Paramount+ (United States).
Mexico got its ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Honduras, after beating them at home 0-1 with a goal from Edson Alvarez in the penultimate match of the Concacaf qualifier.
El Salvador hasn’t won in the qualifying round in its last three matches. During their visit to Mexico they will try to close their participation in this World Cup process in which they were left out with dignity.
Lineup Mexico (4-3-3) | Ochoa; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Arteaga; Rodriguez, Alvarez, Herrera; Corona, Jimenez and Lozano.
Lineup El Salvador (4-2-3-1) | Martinez; Tamacas, Dominguez, Villalobos, Larin; Martinez, Landaverde; Henriquez, Santamaría, Reyes and Gil.
The Aztec team will close its participation at home in the Concacaf qualifier against El Salvador and will have to leave a good image for the fans who will attend the match, therefore, it is very likely that Mexico will win to avoid upsetting the fans.
Mexico 2-0 El Salvador.
