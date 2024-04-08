No, let no one make a mistake.

The diplomatic crisis triggered between Mexico and Ecuador It is not the result of the nonsense of a fast-talking Mexican president who is ignorant of his responsibilities and obligations towards his neighbors and the world.

It would even be supreme stupidity – to put it mildly – to suppose that behind the diplomatic break between Mexico and Ecuador There is only a chain of errors and horrors of the incompetent people in the Palace.

The truth is that we are attending a major political objectiveperfectly designed by the Mexican president –and for his “geniuses”–, to reach a breaking point that leads to the June 2 election derailment and, if necessary, to move in the direction of the coup.

And – however exaggerated it may seem and however ridiculous it may be -, the truth is that the Mexican president is acting under the strict rules of the “dictator's manual”in the face of growing signs that the opposition candidate remains uncontrollable, given the stagnation of the official candidate.

And in light of the above, surely many are asking the obligatory question: And what does the Mexican presidential election – currently underway – have to do with the breaking of diplomatic relations between Mexico and Ecuador?

The answer is elementary.

It turns out that the “dictator's manual” establishes that, faced with the risk of losing power under democratic rules, every tyranny is obliged to look for an external enemy – the more powerful the better – capable of exalting “banana” nationalism, of polarize society so that it is defined in favor of the defenders of the country and, in the extreme case, in favor of the perfect scenario to illegally assault power.

For now, hours before the presidential debate between the leading candidates, national.

And if you still doubt it, let's go in parts.

1.- In effect, the assault on the Mexican embassy in Quitothe capital of Ecuador, is a serious violation of international law that no country and no government should tolerate.

2.- However, it is also true that, in a calculated manner, the Mexican president and his government incurred serious violations of international law itself, by granting asylum to a criminal persecuted by the Ecuadorian government; a violation handled in a perverse way to “stretch the league” to the extreme limit, as it happened.

Ultimately, it was a well-calculated provocation designed by the Mexican president to obtain an objective that he already achieved.

And what is that objective?

3.- A first, immediate victory was to dismantle the presidential debate that in a soulless and polarized climate confronted not the candidates Xóchitl and Claudia, but the supposed defenders of nationalism and the detractors of the failed López government.

4.- But perhaps the most important thing – and which forms a central part of the dictator's manual – is the creation of a reprehensible external enemy, capable of exalting to levels of fanaticism the outdated nationalism that resides in a good part of the party's followers. official.

5.- Many of them even – in the ridiculous extreme – said they were ready to take up arms and give their lives in defense of the country and the government.

6.- And the fact is that, deep down, the priority of the Mexican president was that, social polarization. That is, taking the scenario of the dangerous external enemy and the defense of the homeland, to the extreme that it justifies any authoritarian decision.

And what does an extreme decision of authority mean?

7.- First, based on the exaltation of outdated nationalism, the president will publicly call for the defense of sovereignty, the homeland and the continuity of his government; a call that will translate into votes in favor of his favorite.

8.- Second, that from the Palace and in all official propaganda spaces, those who do not swallow the story of the war against Ecuador will be designated as traitors to the country.

9.- And, third, that this exalted mass of radicalized fanatics and loquacious people will justify any madness ordered from the Palace, such as the cancellation of the elections and the assault on democratic institutions.

10.- And the greatest objective that López Obrador seeks is to maintain power by whatever means; even through a coup d'état.

Yes, coup d'état is underway, even though many idiots refuse to see it.

At the time.

