Mexico and Ecuador will star in one of the most interesting duels of the third day of the group stage of the 2024 Copa América. Both teams will be looking to qualify for the next round of the competition. A draw or a victory would be enough for the South Americans, while El Tri necessarily needs a win.
The game will take place next Sunday, June 30 at the University of Phoenix Stadium, in Arizona. The Mexican National Team is immersed in a deep crisis and it is not seen where improvement can come.
They will face Ecuador, a team with ups and downs that is in fifth place in the Conmebol qualifying round.
Below we tell you how both teams will arrive for this important duel:
One of the few good news for Jaime Lozano ahead of this commitment is that he will not be out due to suspension and will have the majority of his squad at his disposal.
It is not known if César Montes will be able to play the duel against Ecuador. The ‘Puppy’ came off the bench against Venezuela due to muscle discomfort.
The only element ruled out for this match against Ecuador is Edson Álvarez, who was injured in Mexico’s debut in the cup against Jamaica.
According to the most recent reports, Tri’s starting midfielder will be out of action for four to six weeks, meaning he will miss the rest of the Copa América, even if Mexico manages to advance to the later rounds.
