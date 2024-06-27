The last day of the Group Stage of the Copa America 2024 and the selection of Mexico life is risked to advance to the quarterfinals against Ecuador in it State Farm Stadiumnext Sunday, June 30, where both have three points, but the South Americans have a better goal difference with +1, while the Aztecs have 0.
For now El Tricolor is third in the table. B Group with three points, after having beaten 1-0 Jamaica with a goal Gerardo Arteaga and having played lost 1-0 against Venezuela. In the case of Ecuadoris second after having been overcome 1-2 by The Vinotinto despite so much Jeremy Sarmiento and having measured up to the Reggae-Boyzwhom he controversially won 3-1 thanks to an own goal from Kasey Palmerplus as many of Kendry Paez and Alan Minda.
Of their last five matches, the Aztec team has won two, with two losses and a draw. Exactly the last game ended without scores in an international friendly on June 5, 2022.
When? Sunday, June 30
Where? Glendale, Arizona
Stadium: State Farm Stadium
Schedule: 7:00 p.m. (MEX)
Channel: TUDN, Channel 5, Azteca 7
online streaming: ViX
Mexico 0-1 Venezuela
Mexico 1-0 Jamaica
Mexico 2-3 Brazil
Mexico 0-4 Uruguay
Mexico 1-0 Bolivia
After the defeat against Venezuelathe technician Jaime Lozano He expressed his feelings about what he experienced and what is to come for the team, since they will play for the qualification, where a draw would not help them due to the better goal difference in favor of the Ecuadorians.
“Things didn’t go as we expected. We have 90 minutes, no one is getting off this ship and we are going to make it. I am sure of that. The team is disconnected and we are having a hard time getting back into the game like we did in the early stages. I felt that we had started a little better today, but obviously it wasn’t enough. We tried, we looked everywhere, that’s how it is, we have to look at the other side of the coin.”he indicated.
“I am proud of the team because they worked hard all the time, they did not stop fighting, fighting, for those who started and those who came in as a replacement. We are not out, we are clear about it, we have just talked about it, it is our game that is going to put us in the next phase, the team came out very hurt, but playing games like this we are hardly going to lose another one.”he finished.
Goalie: Julio González
Defenses: Johan Vásquez, Israel Reyes, Jorge Sánchez, Gerardo Arteaga
Midfielders: Luis Romo, Luis Chávez, Charly Rodríguez
Forwards: Uriel Antuna, Julián Quiñones, Santi Giménez
Ecuador 3-1 Jamaica
Ecuador 1-2 Venezuela
Ecuador 2-1 Honduras
Ecuador 3-1 Bolivia
Argentina 1-0 Ecuador
The team led by the Spanish Felix Sanchez Bas managed to stay alive in the tournament after defeating Jamaica, although they did so controversially, since the referee decided not to score a penalty in favor of the Caribbean after a clear handball, which could have meant 2-2.
Now, the strategist was happy with the result, ensuring that they were better and recognized that at times they were surpassed, so he highlighted the courage of his team.
“The first half we were good, in the second they changed aspects of the game and it cost us. We have not lowered ourselves, there were doubts, imbalances, we conceded a goal, but the team showed, despite their youth, a very strong personality to take the game forward and congratulate them for what they have achieved.”exclaimed the helmsman.
“Very happy, but it is not easy to win a match in the Copa América, I congratulate the boys again for their effort and hope it is the first (victory) of many that we hope to achieve in this Copa América. Happy to have achieved that victory because it was a final for us, we needed the three points to get options, now let’s see what Mexico and Venezuela do and prepare for the last one.”he finished.
Goalie: Alexander Dominguez
Defenses: William Pacho, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Angelo Preciado
Midfielders: Moisés Caicedo, Alan Franco, Kendry Páez
Forwards: Enner Valencia, Jeremy Sarmiento, John Yeboah
Both teams are risking their lives, however, despite the adverse result of Mexicowas dominant against Venezuela lacking aim, while Ecuador was also superior for periods to Jamaica, but at some point he was on the ropes, being lucky that the penalty was not awarded against them when the Caribbeans continually prowled the area. If so, Tricolor would have a hard time, but they could win in a tight match.
Prediction: Mexico 2-1 Ecuador
