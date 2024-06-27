Venezuela 🇻🇪 is in the Quarterfinals! They defeated Mexico 1-0 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/g5eJZSfMsn — Luis Omar Tapia (@LuisOmarTapia) June 27, 2024

“Things didn’t go as we expected. We have 90 minutes, no one is getting off this ship and we are going to make it. I am sure of that. The team is disconnected and we are having a hard time getting back into the game like we did in the early stages. I felt that we had started a little better today, but obviously it wasn’t enough. We tried, we looked everywhere, that’s how it is, we have to look at the other side of the coin.”he indicated.

“I am proud of the team because they worked hard all the time, they did not stop fighting, fighting, for those who started and those who came in as a replacement. We are not out, we are clear about it, we have just talked about it, it is our game that is going to put us in the next phase, the team came out very hurt, but playing games like this we are hardly going to lose another one.”he finished.

Now, the strategist was happy with the result, ensuring that they were better and recognized that at times they were surpassed, so he highlighted the courage of his team.

“The first half we were good, in the second they changed aspects of the game and it cost us. We have not lowered ourselves, there were doubts, imbalances, we conceded a goal, but the team showed, despite their youth, a very strong personality to take the game forward and congratulate them for what they have achieved.”exclaimed the helmsman.

“Very happy, but it is not easy to win a match in the Copa América, I congratulate the boys again for their effort and hope it is the first (victory) of many that we hope to achieve in this Copa América. Happy to have achieved that victory because it was a final for us, we needed the three points to get options, now let’s see what Mexico and Venezuela do and prepare for the last one.”he finished.

