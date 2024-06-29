The Mexican National Team is going from bad to worse. The team led by Jaime Lozano is on the verge of elimination from the 2024 Copa América after losing to Venezuela. Next Sunday, June 30, El Tri will face Ecuador at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
This will be the last match of the group stage of sector B and it will determine which of these two teams will advance to the next round.
Below we present five predictions for this confrontation between Mexico and Ecuador.
The questioned coach of the Mexican National Team will surely not make any drastic changes for the third match of the group stage. ‘Jimmy’ will try to have possession of the ball and based on this play get the result. It worked against Jamaica, but not against Venezuela.
It is true that Santiago Giménez has not had the best performance in the Copa América, although against Vinotinto he showed a slight improvement. Jaime Lozano would not touch his heart and would send Guillermo Martínez, Pumas forward, to start. The feline striker has looked good as a replacement and it is no secret to anyone that Giménez is not a player Lozano fully trusts.
If something has become clear during Jaime Lozano’s tenure as head of the Mexican National Team, it is that it is very difficult for him to react when he is down on the scoreboard. ‘Jimmy’ limits himself to making changes man by man and does not touch his stoppage or in self-defense.
Mexico has one goal in the competition and one received during the Copa América 2024. Against Venezuela, El Tri generated options, but was not able to achieve any of them. A very physical game is expected against Ecuador. The Mexican National Team will score against the South American team, but will also receive a goal.
The prognosis for Mexico is not very encouraging. The Aztec team has to beat Ecuador to qualify for the next round. No other marker is useful. Lozano’s team has not shown blood, creativity or forcefulness. It seems that the Mexican National Team will say goodbye to this tournament soon.
#Mexico #Ecuador #predictions #match #Matchday #Copa #América
Leave a Reply