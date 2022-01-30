Mexico.- The Mexican team will host Costa Rica this Sunday at the Azteca stadium, confident of imposing their status as locals, against a Costa Rican team that needs to prolong a winning streak in the octagonal CONCACAF final to maintain their chances of qualifying for the Qatar World Cup 2022 and here we tell you where you can watch the game.

From the hand of the selector Gerardo Martino, Mexico beat Jamaica 1-2 on Thursday and remained in third place in the tie, with 17 points, two less than the leader Canada and one less than the United States, which will face each other in Hamilton, Ontario.

The Mexican team He showed good performance against the Jamaicans, but in the first 80 minutes he lacked forcefulness from three quarters of the pitch forward and was once again weak when defending from set pieces, which Martino will have to resolve if he intends to beat the Costa Ricans. desperate for triumphs.

The Mexicans will have striker Hirving Lozano, from Italian Napoli, who returns from a suspension game, and although they will not have the scorer Raul Jimenez, from English Wolverhampton, injured, have players to put together a lineup with balance in all lines.

By beating Panama 1-0 this Thursday, Costa Rica reached 12 points, two of the Panamanians, with whom he is bidding for fourth place that will give the right to a playoff. With five dates to finish the tournament, Costa Rica needs to put together a winning streak and this Sunday will give priority to defending in an orderly manner to, from there, try to hurt the back of the Mexican National Team.

With stomach problems, midfielder Rándall Leal became the second casualty of the Central Americans in the last few hours, which was added to the absence due to injury of winger Orlando Galo. The duel between the Costa Rican Keylor Navas, from Paris Saint-German of France, and William Ochoa, from América de México, will be an additional seasoning to the game because they are the two best goalkeepers in Concacaf, who will seek to lead their teams.

Mexico vs. Costa Rica

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Channel: TUDN, Canal Las Estrellas, TV Azteca 7

Stadium: Azteca Stadium