This week the leagues around the world will stop for one more FIFA Date. On this occasion, the Mexican team will face Australia in a match that promises to provide many emotions. Both teams will seek to take advantage of this opportunity to test players, continue gaining experience and consolidate towards their commitments next year.
The Mexican team comes to this match after winning the Gold Cup 2023. This match is a perfect opportunity for Jaime Lozano’s coaching staff to observe the performance of certain players and make important decisions for the upcoming tournaments for El Tri.
For their part, Australia come into this matchup after losing to Australia in their most recent friendly. The Socceroos bring with them a mix of youth and experience that promises to be an interesting test for the Mexican National Team.
More news about the Mexico team
This duel means the return of Hector Herrera to the Mexican National Team. The Houston Dynamo midfielder had not been called up since his participation in the 2026 World Cup.
Through social networks, Héctor Herrera said he was happy to return to the Aztec team. Several fans have criticized the 33-year-old midfielder’s calling.
Mexico and Australia have faced each other a few times. In official matches, the squads met in the 1997 Confederations Cup, on that occasion the Socceroos prevailed.
In 2001, they met again in the same tournament. Once again, Australia prevailed again against the Tri.
Mexico 3-1 Australia
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Mexico #Australia #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #prognosis
Leave a Reply