Argentina and Mexico play this November 26 in the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Both teams are forced to win. The Argentina team has zero points after their defeat against Saudi Arabiawhile Mexico only has one point after drawing with Poland in his World Cup debut.

The surprise defeat of Argentina forces the team led by Lionel Scaloni and led on the field by Lionel Messi, to go out to win to avoid complicating their qualification in Qatar. the party Argentina vs. Mexico this Saturday November 26 will be at the Lusail Stadiumwithin the framework of day 2 of the Group C.

In front, there is a Mexican team that arrived in Qatar highly questioned and after a draw with Poland, the tie is of little use to her and a defeat could condemn her to elimination. That’s why, Mexico needs to win .

Where to watch the Argentina vs Mexico game live:

The match will be broadcast in Mexico on the following channels:

TV Azteca Sports

Aztec 7

TUDN

channel 5

televised sports

blimtv

sky sports

Live streaming by ViX.

Internationally it will be seen on DIRECTV Sports and Latina TV.

International channels to watch the game Argentina vs Mexico live:

Argentina – Public TV – TyC Sports

Brazil – TV Globo

Bolivia – Unitel – Red UNO – Tigo Sports

Colombia – Caracol – RCN Channel – DirecTV Sports

Chile – Channel 13 – TVN – DirecTV Sports

Ecuador – ECDF – DirecTV Sports

Peru – Latina – DirecTV Sports

Paraguay – Tigo Sports – Telefuturo – SNT

Uruguay – ANTEL – DirecTV Sports

Venezuela – Televen

Mexico – Televisa Sports – TV Azteca

United States – FOX Sports

Spain – TVE – Teledeporte

For Argentinathis game represents the opportunity to wash his face, after the surprise defeat he suffered in his debut against Saudi Arabia, which has questioned the ability of the albiceleste to lift the World Cup, a tournament to which he arrived as one of the highest champion candidates.

In the case of MexicoThis match represents an opportunity to add valuable points and get closer to qualifying within Group C, but it can also be considered a revenge for the Aztec team, which has been eliminated on several occasions by Argentina from the World Cup and the Copa América.

What time is the Argentina vs Mexico game?

COUNTRY GAME TIME Mexico 13:00 (Cmdx) Peru 2:00 p.m. Colombia 2:00 p.m. bolivian 3:00 p.m. Venezuela 3:00 p.m. USA 3:00 p.m. Argentina 4:00 p.m. Chili 4:00 p.m. Uruguay 4:00 p.m. Paraguayan 3:00 p.m. Brazil 4:00 p.m. Spain 9:00 p.m. Sinaloa, Mexico 12:00 p.m.

Argentina comes to this duel with the obligation not to be defeated, because if they fall, it would be the farewell to the World Cup for the albiceleste, but also the elimination of the Qatar 2022 of Lionel Messi, who is in his last World Cup tournament.

The group stage ends on December 2 and round of 16 They will be from December 3 to December 6.

The quarter finals will be on December 9 and 10 and the semifinals They will be played on December 13 and 14.

The dispute over the third place will be on December 17 and the Grand finale it is scheduled to be played on December 18. To date, the only team eliminated is that of the host Qatar, after adding two defeats in their first two games.