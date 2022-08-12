Ciudad Juarez (Mexico) (AFP) – Ciudad Juárez, one of the main Mexican border cities with the United States, was the scene this Thursday, August 11, of a series of violent events that left at least eight dead, including a radio host, and burned businesses, authorities and witnesses reported.

In a first event, two prisoners died and four more were injured in a riot in a city prison, the Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office, to which Ciudad Juárez belongs, said in a statement.

Local media attributed the prison revolt and the attacks to the Sinaloa cartel, of the former drug baron Joaquín ‘el Chapo’ Guzmán, who is serving a life sentence in the United States.

Later, in an attack on a grocery store, two women were killed and another person was injured. The store and two other premises were also set on fire.

At night, gunmen killed four people, including an announcer from a local radio station, who were carrying out promotional activities in front of a pizzeria.

Media employees who went to the scene identified the presenter, a manager and two employees of the station, observed an AFP collaborator at the scene.

“I deeply regret the loss of human lives in this atrocious event against Ciudad Juárez,” Chihuahua Governor Maru Campos said on Twitter, indicating that federal and state authorities deployed an operation in this city of 1.5 million inhabitants to restore the order.

A bloody week in various parts of the country

The attacks in Ciudad Juárez occurred two days after a violent escalation in the states of Jalisco (west) and Guanajuato (center), attributed by the government to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of the most powerful in the country.

These events left an alleged criminal dead, 16 detainees, as well as 25 businesses burned and several vehicles also reduced to ashes.

Some of the attacks occurred on the outskirts of Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco and the second largest city in Mexico.

The violence broke out after the military broke into a meeting between alleged CJNG bosses, according to the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to whom the opposition attributes a passive attitude towards drug traffickers.

After the escalation this Thursday, several sectors of Ciudad Juárez looked deserted, some universities suspended classes on Friday and the Chihuahua business union demanded that the government act forcefully against organized crime.