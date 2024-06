Mexico lineups

Coach Jaime Lozano sends the following players against Venezuela. Unlike the game against Jamaica, Edson Álvarez (out due to injury) and Orbelín Pineda, who goes to the bench, will not be there today

Mexico: Julio González, Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez, Gerardo Arteaga; Luis Romo, Carlos Rodríguez, Luis Chávez; Uriel Antuna, Julián Quiñones and Santiago Giménez