When Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller announced her tour of Europe in 2020, she had a specific assignment: recover ancient riches from Mexico scattered around the world. The wife of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has put her attention and efforts into a fierce battle to prevent the plundering of her historical heritage, return pieces of great archaeological value to the country, prevent large auction houses from handing over valuable works to the highest bidder, and stand up to major fashion brands accused of plagiarizing indigenous art. It is a great offensive from the political, diplomatic and legal front that the Government has turned into its main asset in foreign cultural policy.

The government’s strategy is not exempt from criticism, mainly due to the president’s incendiary speech when accusing European nations of looting or mobilizing the controversial National Guard to recover pre-Hispanic pieces. Until now, the offensive has had significant achievements, such as the recovery of more than 9,000 archaeological pieces or Ralph Lauren’s decision to withdraw a collection of sacks (jackets) that copied the traditional Mexican serape.

“We have had a strong battle against the auction houses and this has triggered a whole media campaign,” explains Alejandra Frausto, Secretary of Culture of Mexico, who thanks Gutiérrez Müller for promoting efforts to recover and preserve Mexican treasures. “A movement has been generated that has triggered good exercises. For example, creating awareness among many collectors who had pieces and did not know that this was illegal. Ritual pieces from Teotihuacan, for example,” she explains. According to Frausto, the collectors themselves are the ones who, thanks to this strategy, have returned the pieces, handing them over to Mexican consulates and embassies, until some 9,300 have been recovered. “We have also worked with Italy, the United States, Germany or South Korea, which have helped us repatriate many pieces and we are going to continue adding. We have been very aggressive, but we are not the only ones. We, the countries that have been robbed of our heritage, are united”, warns the minister.

One of the archaeological pieces that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs delivered to INAH in September. INAH

Despite this offensive, Mexico has lost important fights. In February 2021, the Christie’s auction house held the sale of 33 pieces of pre-Hispanic art in Paris, despite the claims of the Mexican government, which mobilized its diplomatic apparatus to prevent the bid. under the title of Quetzalcoatl, feathered serpent, Christie’s offered sculptures, vessels, masks, plates and figures from the Aztec, Mayan, Toltec, Totonac, Teotihuacan and Mixtec cultures to the highest bidder, with prices ranging between 5,000 and 500,000 euros. The auction raised more than 60 million pesos (almost three million euros) and left a bad taste in the mouths of the Culture authorities, who faced an avalanche of criticism on social networks and the media for the official inability to preserve Mexican treasures.

It has not been the only blow. In the fall of last year, the Gerhard Hirsch house launched an auction in Munich of 324 pieces of pre-Hispanic cultures from Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Bolivia and Peru. The Government claimed that 74 of them belonged to Mexico and the Ministry of Culture and the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) denounced the auction before the Prosecutor’s Office. Minister Frausto even sent a letter to the Gerhard Hirsch Nachfolger Society warning that they were pieces “property of the Mexican nation”, but it was unsuccessful. These treasures were offered with prices ranging from 150 to 100,000 euros.

Mexican diplomacy moved again at the end of 2021, when Christie’s and Artcurial houses announced auctions with catalogs of Mexican archaeological objects with values ​​between 200 and 200,000 euros, such as an ax from the Mayan ball game. Among the triumphs of the authorities is that Italy suspended in September 2021 the bid for 17 archaeological pieces claimed by Mexico. “We have fought to recover pieces that represent the greatness of our past. The heritage that makes up our identity is not a luxury item to adorn a house, it is not a decorative element, it is part of the identity of the peoples of Mexico. It shapes a worldview, it shapes a way of having understood the world”, explains Frausto.

The Mexican ambassador to Sweden, Francisco del Río, observes the pieces returned on March 30 by the children of archaeologist Birgitta Leander. SRE

The government’s strategy has generated applause among historians, academics and archaeologists, who celebrate that Mexico is at the forefront of this battle in Latin America. Some, however, also have criticisms, such as the lack of funds in the cultural institutions in charge of preserving Mexican treasures. “In the media and politically, the idea is presented that a lot is being done, and without a doubt there are good results. But it is also intended to cover up other great cultural crises. The INAH has been in crisis for decades and has not improved in this Administration, a lot of investment is needed to preserve monuments and archaeological sites,” explains Daniel Salinas Córdova, independent archaeologist and historian.

This expert cites as an example the collapse of the roof of the Enclosure of the Eagle Warriors or House of the Eagles of the Great Temple of the Aztecs, one of the great historical treasures of Mexico, which collapsed in October last year due to a hailstorm. Then, many voices criticized the cuts made by the authorities and that, according to the government’s detractors, put important archaeological zones in Mexico at risk. “There is a lot of talent in Mexico for conservation, but the problem is political and economic. There are shortcomings that are not being addressed and put at risk what we already have. Much of the protection of cultural heritage is prevention work and there are signs that it is not being attended to at the level it deserves”, explains Salinas Córdova. It also highlights the problem of the precariousness with which many INAH officials work: low wages, no benefits, job security or decent contracts.

Secretary Frausto defends the cuts and assures that they have not affected the country’s cultural activity or the preservation of historical assets. Despite them, there have been complaints such as that of a company that manages security in Mexican museums, which has reported delays in payments of at least three months, or claims by workers of these institutions, who report delays in wages. . If those who, based on their knowledge and experience, do not have decent conditions or funds to do their work, López Obrador’s critics say, Mexico’s great battle to preserve its cultural heritage could suffer serious setbacks. “To do it well, you need resources,” says Salinas Córdova. There is the roof of the Aztec Templo Mayor as a strong warning.

The plagiarism of indigenous culture, the other great battle The other front of the Mexican cultural authorities to preserve the country's heritage are the claims against the big fashion houses for what they consider a plagiarism of indigenous art. The Mexican government accused the Carolina Herrera house and its designer Wes Gordon of cultural appropriation for incorporating designs and identity elements of local native peoples into a collection last year. Carolina Herrera responded by stating that her collection "pays homage" to Mexico, but the controversy has not stopped. The critics have gone against Zara, Louis Vuitton and recently Ralph Lauren. The first lady, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, has led the protests and has demanded that the garments be removed. The Ralph Lauren brand announced the "immediate" withdrawal from its stores of the reference to a jacket (jacket) made with the traditional Mexican fabric known as serape, original from the towns of Contla, Tlaxcala and Saltillo, Coahuila, but the Mexican authorities demand that there be reparation for the indigenous communities. "There has been plagiarism, there has been no cultural appropriation, but plagiarism by big fashion brands," says Alejandra Frausto, Secretary of Culture. "If a designer plagiarizes another, the demands are tremendous, millionaires, but these towns were used to stealing everything," exemplifies the minister. "Now they have not only the accompaniment of the State, not only of the Ministry of Culture, but of an ensemble that includes Foreign Relations, the Ministry of Labor, Economy, Intellectual Property. All the institutions accompany this effort and put the center at communities," Frausto said. The authorities affirm that they are not closed to working with the big fashion houses, but they demand respect. "We are not closed to the existence of ethical collaborations from creator to creator, because there are creative communities that need to develop economically," says Frausto.

