FROM THE ENCOUNTER IN NOGALES (MEXICO). Gualter’s crossing of Central America crashes at the Nogales border point where Arizona mixes with Mexico. Here thousands of men, women and children lose the keys to their destiny by signing the asylum request for the States. A crumpled piece of paper is the precious receipt. Demand remains frozen until Washington finds a way to manage pressure on America’s southern borders.

Gualter, 38, took four months to reach Nogales. He left Honduras with his 29-year-old wife and three children, 9, 7 and 4 years old. “We walked, took buses, cars, sat down as best we could on pick-up boxes, walked along paths with the children in our arms or on our shoulders”. All to then find himself in the limbo of Nogales. Guests of the Albergue San Juan Bosco, a refuge-hostel set up over 40 years ago by Gilda with her family that is based on the generosity of donations and the non-stop work of volunteers. A large “Bienvenidos” sign is the business card; inside there are rooms with bunk beds, a small refectory and a chapel with a giant picture of the saint and currently 49 guests. “We have never rejected anyone,” says Gilda.

The United States is a few kilometers away, 30 minutes on foot, nothing compared to the thousands of steps taken to get to the door of the dream. Gualter describes the journey of hope as follows: “We would move from village to village, I found a job and I put together some money that was needed for the next leg”. The dot on the map that he pointed out to the children one evening, “we’re going to live there,” is in Mississippi: there are acquaintances, some connections. But the bar that divides the tortilla bodeguitas in Placa Pesqueirra and the McDonald’s that towers over the border from a hill remains lowered.

Fabrizio Ordoñez does not know Gualter, but his fate may not be different from that of his compatriot stopped in Nogales. Ordoñez is one of 300 Hondurans who left on January 13 in the first migrant caravan of 2022. “We are fleeing the economic crisis and security,” he says with a text message to a volunteer. Biden’s appeals (“Don’t come”) slip away unheard.

The march from Central and South America to North America knows no pauses, between caravans and journeys of desperation by families and various small groups. “It is mainly Hondurans, Guatemalans and Salvadorans who are moving towards the United States,” explains Silvia Dallatomasina, head of MSF operations in Mexico and Central America. But they are increasing – he adds – Haitians, Venezuelans and Cubans. “Afghans, Pakistanis and Africans instead land in Chile or Brazil where the entry rules are lighter and from there they try the crossing to the north”, says the doctor. For all the landing place is the same: be it deportation, arrest, or long wait in the reception camps, now overcrowded along the more than three thousand kilometers of the border, the American dream is a lowered bar or an impassable wall or a crossing in the desert that ends in the clutches of the US Border Guards or in the hands of armed vigilante patrols set up on their own to “protect the borders.”

In the year between September 2020 and 2021 as many as 1.72 million migrants were intercepted by the US Border Guards and 1.4 million were immediately expelled to their countries. Return flights to 19 countries increased by 5% compared to 2020.

Taking advantage of the pandemic, in fact, Donald Trump in March 2020 invoked Title 42, a provision that made it possible, for public health reasons, to streamline deportations and expulsions: those seeking asylum must do so from beyond the border . Like Gualter. Biden was unable to deviate from this approach, known as “Remain in Mexico Protocol” which he again asked the Supreme Court to rule on the legitimacy. The left wing of his party attacks him for failing to face the situation head-on and following the Trump wave on the issue. The stop on the construction of the wall along the border decided immediately after the settlement is not enough for the liberals. The political battle is also being played around the barrier, at least in Arizona, in view of the Midterm elections. The candidate for the office of governor, Kari Lake, star of Fox News in Phoenix voted to the Trumpian cause, has promised that, if elected, “the beautiful wall of Trump will end immediately”.

29-year-old tiler Orlando comes from the state of Michoacan and has been in Nogales limbo for 6 months. Escapes from the death threats of narcos. But even his name and that of his family are just an anonymous scribble on an asylum request. The temptation to take the leap in the dark, challenge the border guards, try to leap into the US fence as illegal every now and then it pisses him off. He knows someone who did it, everyone here in Nogales knows someone who tried. Everyone also knows someone who died beyond the barrier. Gilda tells the story of a couple and their crossing in the Arizona desert. “One called me one day, said he was in Houston. Alone”. But the most dramatic ending is not a disincentive by scrolling through the list of arrests, detentions and deportations. In November, the “detainees” at the border were 166 thousand. In Yuma alone, west of Arizona, 65,000 people were blocked between September and November.

If Nogales is noise, shops, noises, traffic, fervent confusion, in Sasabe, the smallest border point in Arizona, hidden from the great flows but not from the dramas, silence reigns instead. The safety barrier is 9 meters high, the panels embedded in the desert form a snake without an epilogue, climb the mountains following their profile and disappear from view. The area is electrified but only a few lights work in the evening giving the area a spooky look. Day and night, the Border Guard patrols whiz by with pick-ups and vans along the strip of asphalt. The detention center is a few hundred meters from the border. Before Christmas, a group of 116 migrants were taken and brought here. Among them were many children, the youngest was just nine years old. A few hours later they were across the border.

In front of the small shop in the village of 54 souls that has a petrol pump, a bar that opens only on Saturday afternoons, a church and an elementary school, four men wear camouflage without badges, badges, references to something institutional. They refuel at the petrol pump at the two unmarked pick-ups, then move off among the dusty desert roads in the Buenos Aires nature reserve that runs along the wall, dodging any request for an explanation of what they are doing. “Just lunch”, just a lunch is the laconic answer.

On December 20, however, the Southern Poverty Law Center released a report in which it denounced the patrolling and violence against migrants by private vigilantes, organized in militias. They beat the desert inch by inch in search of groups of migrants capable of sneaking through some cracks from Mexico, they stop them and hand them over to the agents of the Us Customs and Border Protection. They often lure them to fake refreshment points between Sasabe and the first Arivaca village and hunt them down. The operations of the militias are nothing new but in 2020 they have regained new momentum in the wake of the QAnon conspiracy theories and “the invasion of foreigners”.

In Sasabe darkness falls, somewhere men in camouflage are hunting migrants. Meanwhile, in Nogales, Gualter is preparing to accompany the children to the canteen. He wedges himself between the shoulders, raises his eyes and crosses his fingers. «I hope to join the Estados Unidos soon. With the whole family, ”he says. On the face is painted the bitter smile of someone who knows that fate is not in his hands.