I343 migrants have been discovered in a truck parked on a country road in southeastern Mexico. Among them were more than 100 unaccompanied children and young people, as the migration authority INM announced on Monday (local time). The sufficiently ventilated truck was found the night before near the community of Acayucan in the state of Veracruz on the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the information, the migrants came from the Central American countries of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras as well as from South American Ecuador. According to INM, they wore colorful bracelets, presumably for identification by the smugglers.

Last year, more than 50 migrants died in a parked truck on the outskirts of the city of San Antonio, Texas. They had been left locked in the hold in the sweltering heat with no air conditioning.

Between October 2021 and October 2022, the US Border Protection Agency registered more than two million attempts by migrants to enter the United States. Most leave their homes because of poverty, political crises and crime.

