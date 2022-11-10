Democracy It is a word much used by the rulers, even if they do not practice it. It is common to increase adjectives that accompany to the word democracy: social democracy, direct democracy, representative, popular, among other.

The fundamental factor of a democracy is not an electoral victory. Hitler and his allied parties won an election in 1932, but his government was not classified as democratic for that.

The main component of democracy is a government limited by laws that oblige rulers to respect the life, property, and liberty of individuals.

In a democracy they cannot with a majority of votes kill a minority, nor expropriate their property or deprive them of their liberty. under the term “social rights” Policies are practiced that violate the so-called Bill of Rights in English and individual guarantees in Spanish, which constitute the most important part of a Constitution. Among these guarantees are freedom of the press, religion, mobility, education, property and work.

People’s or social rights are indeterminate terms, which disguise personal decisions of dictators, who in the name of all violate individual guarantees.

The main characteristic of democracy is a government limited by a Constitution, which respects individual guarantees and the division of powers, which implies “checks and balances”, checks and balances, which occurs when a legislative and judicial power slow down and limit to the executive power.

We move away from democracy when a ruler controls the legislative power, manipulates the judiciary and does not respect the Constitution, which he reforms so that, in the name of the people, of the social, of the poor, he does what he wants and is allowed cheat with impunity in voting.

Elections are not decisive to call a government democratic. Hitler, a National Socialist, consolidated his power in 1932 by winning an election with 66% of the vote, but that victory was not enough to call his government democratic.

In Mexico we are moving away, day by day, from a true democratic regime and we are getting closer to a dictatorship.