President Andrés Manuel López Obrador recently announced with enthusiasm that in the coming weeks the inauguration of the first section of the Interurban Train, even before the civil works are completely completed.

During his morning conference on June 21, the president revealed that in September 2023 the inauguration of the first section of the Interurban Train will take place, which will will connect the west of Mexico City with Toluca, State of Mexico. In addition, he announced the approximate dates on which the completion of the civil works is expected.

López Obrador stressed that one of the objectives of his administration has been to complete the Interurban Train, a work that was left unfinished by the administration of Enrique Peña Nieto and that has not yet been inaugurated. “They said that we were not going to finish the train from Toluca to Mexico City… We inherited that train… Well, very good news for the people, we are going to finish it,” he said during the conference.

Key dates

The inauguration of the Interurban Train will have key dates for its start-up. According to President López Obrador, the month of September will mark the beginning of operations of the first section, which will reach the lerma station, located in the limits of said municipality with Ocoyoacac. Although the stations that will be in operation at this early stage were not specifically mentioned.

Later, in December 2023 The conclusion of the civil works is planned, that is, the completion of the construction of all sections and necessary infrastructure, to then proceed to a series of functional tests.

Finally, it is estimated that for the first quarter of 2024no later than March, passengers will be able to enjoy the Interurban Train in its entiretyincluding the seven stations that will extend from Metro Observatorio, in the capital of the country, to Zinacantepec, in the metropolitan area of ​​Toluca.

Price

Although the authorities have not yet confirmed the price of the ticket, a cost-benefit analysis carried out by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT) indicates that the price will fluctuate between 40 and 50 pesos. This means that the cost of the round trip from Observatorio to Zinacantepec it will be at least 100 pesosalthough there is concern that the fees will be higher.

Compared to the cost of the Suburban Train, which runs from Buenavista, in Mexico City, to Cuautitlán, in the State of Mexico, at a price of 23 pesos per long trip, the Interurban Train will cost almost double. That is, 46 pesos for two long trips.

In addition to its benefits in terms of reducing environmental impact and improving mobility, the Interurban Train will also generate jobs and contribute to the economic development of the area. Undoubtedly, its implementation represents a significant advance in the field of rail transport in Mexico.