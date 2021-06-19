Authorities in the Mexican state of Baja California have announced that they will include migrants in the covid-19 vaccination plan. The measure aims to accelerate the reopening of the land border with the US state of California.

State Health Secretary Alonso Óscar Pérez told the Reuters that migrants will be able to get vaccinated on predetermined days in border towns.

It is in these cities that many migrants from Central America or elsewhere wait to cross the border into the United States. According to the news agency, at least 1,000 migrants are camped near the connection between the city of Tijuana, Mexico, and the US.

Local shelters estimate that 4,000 migrants are in Baja California waiting to cross over.

Last week, the Mexican government presented the US Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, with a plan for massive vaccinations in border towns.

Land connections between the two countries are closed. It is possible to cross only for reasons considered essential, such as work or transporting goods.

The Mexico has received from the United States, last Tuesday (June 15, 2021), 1.35 million doses of Janssen’s anti-covid vaccine. These doses must be applied in 39 municipalities in border states.

According to data from Our World in Data, 20.85% of Mexicans received the less one dose of any vaccine against covid-19 and 12.06% are fully immunized.

The United States is more advanced in vaccination. Data from CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) show that 53.1% have already received at least one dose and 44.7% are fully immunized against covid.19.

