The Mexican Foreign Ministry proposed that the United States extend the ban on crossing the common land border for 30 days due to the threat of the spread of coronavirus. This is on Thursday, September 17, said in Twitter the Mexican Foreign Office.

“After re-evaluating the course of the spread of COVID-19, Mexico proposed to the United States to extend the restrictions on crossing the common border for another month, except for necessary cases,” the message says.

As the Mexican Foreign Ministry emphasized, the countries will have to agree on sanitary measures in the border area, they will be in effect until October 21, 2020 inclusive.

The restrictions were introduced on March 21 of this year, the ministry added.

On August 21, it was reported that Russia will supply Mexico with 2 thousand doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for the third stage of clinical trials. On August 17, Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed his readiness to inject himself a Russian vaccine against coronavirus, if its effectiveness is proven.

According to Worldometer as of September 17, more than 30.1 million cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the world, of which more than 947 thousand were fatal. In total, more than 21.9 million patients with COVID-19 have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.