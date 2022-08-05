Relatives of 10 miners who have been trapped for more than 24 hours after the collapse of a precarious coal deposit in Mexico They try this Thursday to keep the faith that they are still alive, but they also claim for their risky working conditions.

“What we want is for the bodies to be removed,” says Angélica Montelongo, with a sad and tired look after spending the night awake waiting for news of her brother Jaime, one of the captive miners in Sabinas, a municipality of Coahuila, in northeastern Mexico. .

“But hey, first of all God, right? You have to have faith that they are alive,” Angelica replies seconds later, gathering new hope. Montelongo and other relatives accompanied the arduous and rushed work to free the workers all night.

They wait in the vicinity of the sinkhole, about 60 meters deepwhich suddenly collapsed when it was flooded by three wells connected to the gallery.

“Time is very important here, so we are very focused (…) to be able to rescue the miners as soon as possible,” Laura Velázquez, national coordinator of Civil Protection, said Thursday during the daily conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. .

“What I want with all my soul is that we rescue the miners,” the president said in turn. “You must not lose faith,” he added, addressing the families of the workers.

Elements of the Mexican Army work to rescue the 10 miners trapped in a mine in Sabinas (Mexico).

‘Risk and need

Blasa Maribel Navarro is also waiting behind the security perimeter made up of agents from the National Guard. His cousin Sergio Cruz, 41, had only been working in this mine for two months, but for several years in the dangerous job of extracting coal to support his two daughters.

With the risk that there is and the need (…) at home, that is what they come to, right? to work in these places

“It’s just that it’s always job insecurity,” laments Navarro. “With the risk that there is and the need (…) at home, that’s what they get to, right? To work in these places,” adds the woman, who, despite everything, maintains the hope of seeing him alive. “Because we trust in God,” she says.

A total of 234 rescuers from the Army and other government entities were sent to the scene of the incident, some 1,130 km north of Mexico Cityin the so-called coal region of Coahuila, the Secretary of Defense reported this Thursday.

After the collapse, five miners “managed to get out” and were taken to a hospital, of which two were discharged, Velázquez said.

The site is working with eight extraction pumps and the arrival of another 17 pumping equipment with greater capacity is expected “to speed up the work,” reported the governor of Coahuila, Miguel Riquelme, via Twitter.

The injured mine has three interconnected shafts where the coal is extracted, according to a diagram presented by the Army. The accident occurred when, while digging, the workers ran into an adjoining area full of water “which caused a flood when it collapsed,” explained the Civil Protection coordinator.

