CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico — Migrant shelters with many empty beds. Soup kitchens with plenty of food. Soldiers patrolling intersections where immigrant families once begged for change.

In Mexican cities along the border, the story is much the same: Instead of skyrocketing as elected officials and immigration supporters warned, the number of migrants trying to enter the United States has plummeted after the expiration in May of a pandemic-era border restriction.

The relative calm stems from actions taken by the Biden Administration to try to reverse a huge jump in the number of migrants trying to reach the United States. But it is also the result of the ironclad measures Mexico has taken to discourage migrants from crowding along the border.

Mexico’s strategy reflects the country’s emergence as an enforcer of US immigration policies, while also taking its own steps to control the border, as its northern cities have struggled to accommodate large numbers of migrants. The difficult conditions drew worldwide attention after a fire in March at a migrant detention center in Juárez left dozens dead.

Underscoring the relief in pressure on border cities, Mexican immigration authorities recently dismantled a tent camp in Juárez set up after the fire. The site, which opened with 240 people in May, was housing just 80 people this month after many immigrants made appointments with US border officials via a mobile app created earlier this year.

Cristina Coronado, who operates a soup kitchen for migrants in downtown Juarez, said the city’s shelters were “semi-empty” after migrants were able to get appointments across the border or were taken away by Mexican authorities. to other parts of the country. Still, she and other activists warned that the calm may be short-lived as hundreds of migrants, mostly from Venezuela, Haiti and Central America, continue to arrive in Mexico.

“As long as the conditions in the countries of origin do not change, as long as people continue to leave, there will come a point where we will again see the borders saturated,” said Alejandra Macías Delgadillo, director of Asylum Access Mexico, a nonprofit organization. that helps asylum seekers.

For now, the US authorities have recorded a sharp drop in the arrests of migrants for illegally crossing the border since the end of the public health measure known as Title 42, which prohibited most undocumented immigrants from entering the country.

On June 29, Border Patrol agents in the El Paso sector, historically one of the busiest, found 654 people trying to enter the US illegally, up from almost 2,000 per day at the beginning of May.

The new measures include a five-year ban on entering the United States for migrants caught repeatedly trying to enter illegally and improvements to the app designed to expedite asylum applications. But the Mexican government has also taken measures. In addition to moving migrants from northern Mexico to other parts of the country, it has introduced bureaucratic obstacles, imposing a mandate to stop issuing any documentation that allows migrants and refugees to remain in Mexico. Officials soon eased these measures, but immigrant groups say their effect has been clear.

Mexico’s tougher approach benefits the Biden Administration’s efforts to improve border control ahead of next year’s US presidential election.

More immigrants who have been arriving in northern Mexican cities are finding it easier to start the asylum process thanks to improvements to the app known as CBP One. On June 30, the US Department of Homeland Security announced the expansion of appointments via the app to 1,450 a day, an increase of almost 50 percent since May 12, the day Title 42 ended.

Enrique Lucero, manager of the Tijuana immigration office, said migrants are using the app instead of trying to scale the double-layered steel wall that separates the city from San Diego, California.

The situation in Tijuana was “totally calm” and there was “a lot of space for migrants in the shelters,” Lucero said.

By: This article was written by Simon Romero, Miriam Jordan and Emiliano Rodríguez Mega.