A third caravan of hundreds of migrants left Chiapas, in southern Mexico, on Thursday for the US Their exodus comes after two other caravans were dissolved by the authorities. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was critical of the policy of containing migrants, which his own Administration has carried out under pressure from the United States and asked Washington for funds and work visas for the migrants.

Mexico continues to block the passage of migrants to the United States, despite the fact that its president Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) pointed out this Thursday that containing the undocumented is not enough to eradicate forced migration.

Local security forces dispersed the third and most recent migrant caravan that left Tapachula, in southern Mexico’s Chiapas state, on Wednesday.

According to witnesses, 20 foreigners of the hundreds that made up the group were detained near Escuintla, a municipality before Mapstepec, in the same state. At that moment and in the middle of pushing the caravan was dissolved.

Agents from the National Institute of Migration (INM) detain a migrant during an operation to stop the advance of a caravan of asylum seekers from Central America and the Caribbean. In Mapstepec, in the state of Chiapas, Mexico, on September 1, 2021. © Reuters / Jose Torres

It is the third group, made up mainly of Haitians, Venezuelans and nationals of other Central American countries, whose passage is blocked by local authorities.

Many waited for a response to their asylum claims in the United States for months. After several peaceful protests and the failure to find a response from the National Migration Institute (INM) of Mexico, despair, hunger and lack of money led them to make the determination to leave in a caravan to the United States.

During several demonstrations in front of the INM headquarters in Chiapas, they insisted that they only wanted to be able to work and move freely in Mexico. Shelter space is limited and many have been forced to live in unsanitary conditions.

But in recent months, the Administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador has ordered the deployment of its public force. A measure that has managed to contain the passage of undocumented foreigners, yielding to pressure from the US Government.

López Obrador: “containing migrants is not enough”

The president of Mexico seems to rebel against the strategy of containing migrants. On the same day, the president recognized this policy carried out in the south of his country. However, he expressed his frustration.



Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador during a morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on September 2, 2021. © EFE / Mario Guzmán

AMLO assured that he will write to his US counterpart, Joe Biden, to insist that Washington contribute to development projects in the region that help eradicate forced migration. In addition, he advocated for temporary work visas for Central Americans fleeing their countries.

“Containing migrants is not enough (…) We cannot just be detaining, we must address the causes. It is not advisable to base the immigration plan on containment, it is unstable, “said López Obrador during his daily press conference.

Washington has already shown its willingness to attack the causes of forced migration from Central America, including insecurity and unemployment. In this sense, President Joe Biden put Vice President Kamala Harris at the head of that mission, an objective with which he recently visited Mexico and Guatemala, in a first approach to build the strategy.

However, the Mexican president has suggested that the United States finance its tree-planting and youth employment programs, something that it has so far failed to achieve. AMLO insisted that, with this eventual financing, the two programs could create 330,000 jobs in six months in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

AMLO’s new statements would suggest a possible break with the containment strategy that his country has been employing at the behest of the United States Government and since the Donald Trump Administration. Last Friday, the Secretary of Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, affirmed that the main objective of the Armed Forces and the National Guard is to “stop all migration” and “cover the northern border, the southern border with soldiers.”

While efforts to curb migrants are unlikely to cease, the Mexican government could pressure the Biden Administration for more help.

