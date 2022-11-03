The smooth cyclonewhich degraded to tropical storm after making landfall in Belize as a hurricane on Wednesday, it will cause Torrential rains” in the Mexican southeast this Thursday, warned the National Meteorological Service (SMN).



Lisa’s center was located on land over Campeche, about 150 kilometers east-southeast of Carmen City, according to the latest notice from the SMN. The phenomenon presents maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour, with gusts of 95 kilometers per hour and a displacement to the west at 17 kilometers per hour, added the body of the National Water Commission (Conagua).

If this trajectory is maintained, it is expected that Lisa could enter the Gulf of Mexico during the course of the day.

“If this trajectory is maintained, it is expected that Lisa could enter the Gulf of Mexico during the course of the day,” the SMN statement stated. The forecast indicated that the storm will move over the states of Campeche and Tabasco, and will cause “torrential punctual” rains, of 150 to 250 millimeters, in Chiapas and Tabasco, as well as “intense” in Campeche, Oaxaca and Veracruz, and “very strong” in Quintana Roo.

Likewise, gusts of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour are expected in Campeche, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Yucatan, the Isthmus and the Gulf of Tehuantepec, as well as waves of 1 to 3 meters high on the coasts of Campeche and Tabasco. The agency warned of possible “landslides, increased levels of rivers and streams, overflows and floods in low-lying areas of the aforementioned states, for which the population is urged to heed the SMN’s warnings.”

According to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), Lisa is expected to weaken to a tropical depression by Thursday afternoon and is not expected to re-intensify when the center reaches the Bay of Campeche.

Lisa is the 14th named cyclone of the current Atlantic season, which has seen seven hurricanes. Last May, the Mexican authorities predicted the formation of up to 40 named cyclones by 2022, which they described as an “active season”, and predicted that of the total number of tropical cyclones generated, at least 5 would hit the country.

