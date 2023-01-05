federal sources in Mexico reported this Thursday on the capture of the Ovid Guzmanson of the drug dealer Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman. This would be the second time that Ovidio Guzmán has been captured. The first occurred in 2019.

The events occurred in culiacan, in the northern state of Sinaloa. In that city during the whole morning of this January 5 there have been shootings, blockades and thefts of vehicles by drug gangs.

The arrest of Guzmán, one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, occurs days before the arrival of US President Joe Biden, who will visit Mexico on Monday for the North American Leaders Summit.

These events recall when the “culiacanazo”, an operation in which the federal forces arrested for the first time the October 17, 2019 to Ovidio Guzmánbut they released him hours later due to the violent acts of the cartel.

At that time, the security forces found themselves overwhelmed by the violence that the Sinaloa cartel sowed for several hours in Culiacán in the face of informational chaos and the silence of the Government.

Faced with these new confrontations on January 5, the Culiacán authorities asked all citizens to stay in their homes and ordered them not to carry out any educational activity.

In fact, through its Twitter account, the State Institute for Civil Protection of the State of Sinaloa urged the entire population not to leave their homes. “IMPORTANT NOTICE: The population is alerted, NOT to leave their homes, different blockades are being presented throughout the city of Culiacánsays Civil Protection.

According to local Mexican media, the son of ‘El Chapo’ has already been transferred to a military base in Mexico City.

Who is Ovid Guzman?

Nicknamed the ‘Mouse’, Ovid32, was born from the relationship that ‘El Chapo’, sentenced to Life imprisonment plus 30 years for drug traffickinghe had with Griselda López, his second wife.

He knew how to keep a low profile until 2012, when the US government included him on the ‘Kingpin Act’ list of international drug traffickers, considering that he played “a significant role in his father’s activities.”

This meant that Ovidio could not carry out commercial transactions with US citizens and his financial assets in that country were frozen.

Why was Ovidio Guzmán released in 2019?

Ovidio Guzmán was captured for the first time on October 17, 2019 during a joint operation between the Army and the National Guard, a security force created by the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

At that time, in response to the arrest, several groups of hit men, presumably people from the Sinaloa Cartel, unleashed a wave of violence and blocked the exits from the city, which was practically surrounded with people sheltered in their places of work and in their houses, and commercial activity suspended.

In various parts of the city, shootings are heard and videos broadcast through social networks showed dozens of armed people taking public transport buses and even releasing prisoners from a jail. One of the points of tension was the headquarters of the Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office, where the son of ‘El Chapo’ was allegedly located.

Hours after his capture, Ovidio was released. After the clashes in the city, the authorities explained that they made that decision to “protect lives.”

