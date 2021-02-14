The Mexican National Guard reported that it intercepted Central American migrants in the state of Nuevo León, in the north of the country, while they were on their way to the United States. Later they were transferred to a headquarters of the National Institute of Migration. The finding comes a day after President Joe Biden ordered that, starting next week, asylum seekers trapped in Mexico begin to be received in the United States.

According to the authorities’ account, agents of the Mexican National Guard were patrolling in the Bravo municipality, in the northern state of Nuevo León, when they found the truck with five people in the cabin.

After hearing knocks, they asked the driver to inspect the car. That’s when they found 103 more people crammed into the rear of the vehicle.

“As they approached the box, various knocks were heard, so they asked the driver for an inspection. Upon opening the doors, they realized that they were transferring 103 Central American citizens, who did not have the documentation to protect their legal stay in the country.” the entity reported in a statement.

According to the Secretary of Security, the uniformed officers provided water to the migrants, Central American citizens who were going to the United States, and later, they transferred them to facilities of the National Migration Institute (INM).

From next week the US begins to receive asylum seekers stranded at the border

This case is known just one day after the Government of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, confirmed that as of next week his Government will gradually begin to process thousands of asylum seekers, who under the program Migrant, known as ‘Remain in Mexico’, or ‘Stay in Mexico’, were forced to wait for their processing in that country.

“Beginning February 19, the Department of Homeland Security will begin phase one of a program to restore safe and orderly processing at the southwest border,” the Department of Homeland Security announced in a statement on Friday.

Today we announce the process to serve individuals in Mexico with pending cases under the MPP: https://t.co/bXbH0Wu3IQ. This is another step in our phased strategy to reform our nation’s immigration system. – Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 13, 2021

The restriction, which took effect in January 2019, was promoted by former President Donald Trump and was part of his tough anti-immigration policy.

According to the NGO American Immigration Council, under that plan and until December 2020, at least 65,000 people were returned from the United States to Mexico, which created a humanitarian crisis at the border, exacerbated in the last year by the Covid pandemic. -19.

“It is a great joy because in all this time that we have been here waiting we have had many ugly times,” said Nicol Bueso, a Honduran migrant who has spent 18 months waiting at the border, after hearing the news.

The Department of Homeland Security reported that of the total returnees, there are currently 25,000 active cases. Asylum seekers will begin to be admitted to the United States and for this, among the new guidelines, they will require migrants to register online or by phone, take the Covid-19 diagnostic test in Mexico, and then arrive at a port. of US entry on a specific day that will be assigned to them.

“They should not approach the border until instructed to do so,” Washington confirmed.

On January 20, on his first day in office, Biden announced that he was suspending that program, but until now it was unknown when and how the change would be implemented.

In Mexico, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) welcomed the announcement and said he hopes to discuss with Biden a work visa program for Mexicans and Central Americans.

“Their presence as workers in the United States is vital to the US economy,” said the Mexican president.

President López Obrador warned that the immigration policy of the United States has not changed yet and it will take time to implement Joe Biden’s immigration reform. He asked migrants not to be fooled by human traffickers https://t.co/vao822Yigg – Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) February 11, 2021

But his Administration also called on people not to go to the border, noting that the measure would only be applied in particular cases and the border crossings will remain closed.

Biden administration officials said the migrants’ requests will initially be heard at three ports of entry along the border, and that they will work to identify those who have been on hold the longest and those they consider particularly vulnerable.

At two of the ports, and at each of them, officials expect to process 300 people a day. The effort will expand to additional locations in the long term. “We will start small,” said one of the officials.

However, they declined to name the entry points where the process will begin, due to concerns that there will be avalanches of people at those sites.

Migrants entering the United States through this new policy will not be taken to detention centers, according to the announcement, but could be subject to an alternative form of monitoring, including ankle bracelets.

Washington specified that it developed this strategy in close coordination with the Mexican authorities.

