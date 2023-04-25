Mexico: They find 11,520 bottles of tequila with methamphetamine

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Secretary of the Navy has seized and destroyed approximately 114.3 tons of this substance.
Nearly 10 tons of concentrated liquid methamphetamine was found by Mexican Navy inspectors. The drug was camouflaged in what appeared to be 11,520 bottles of tequila that were going to be exported.
he discovery was made last Sunday in the port of Manzanillo, on the Pacific coast, according to the Navy.
In addition, they indicated that the bottles contained around 8,640 kilograms of methamphetamine.
A trained dog made part of the discovery by raising an alert for cardboard boxes full of glass bottles containing a brown liquid, similar to aged tequila.
“The drug was seized, to be made available to the competent authorities and integration of the corresponding investigation folder. It should be noted that, during this year, the Secretary of the Navy through the Mexican Navy, has secured and destroyed approximately 114.3 tons of methamphetamine,” the Navy added.
