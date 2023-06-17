Mexico | The warming of the Pacific Ocean is believed to have caused mass bird deaths in Mexico

According to the authorities, the birds have starved to death.

Birds mass deaths on the coast of Mexico are most likely due to warming waters of the Pacific Ocean, officials say. Similar bird deaths have also been observed in Peru and Chile.

Mexican authorities have ruled out bird flu and concluded that the birds starved to death. According to the authorities, due to the warming of the waters, the fish swim deeper in the sea, which makes it more difficult for the birds to get food.

In Mexico, most of the dead birds have been pintails, gulls and pelicans. These birds often die at sea, where they are washed ashore with the waves and ocean currents.

The striped kite is considered an endangered species in the threat classification. They live in the sea and nest on islands.

Seawater warming is caused by climate change.