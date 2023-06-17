Saturday, June 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mexico | The warming of the Pacific Ocean is believed to have caused mass bird deaths in Mexico

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Mexico | The warming of the Pacific Ocean is believed to have caused mass bird deaths in Mexico

According to the authorities, the birds have starved to death.

Birds mass deaths on the coast of Mexico are most likely due to warming waters of the Pacific Ocean, officials say. Similar bird deaths have also been observed in Peru and Chile.

Mexican authorities have ruled out bird flu and concluded that the birds starved to death. According to the authorities, due to the warming of the waters, the fish swim deeper in the sea, which makes it more difficult for the birds to get food.

In Mexico, most of the dead birds have been pintails, gulls and pelicans. These birds often die at sea, where they are washed ashore with the waves and ocean currents.

The striped kite is considered an endangered species in the threat classification. They live in the sea and nest on islands.

Seawater warming is caused by climate change.

#Mexico #warming #Pacific #Ocean #believed #caused #mass #bird #deaths #Mexico

See also  US sports compact: Draisaitl series in NHL ends - Stützle goes down with Ottawa
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Report on Minneapolis police indicates systemic problems of abuse of force and racism

Report on Minneapolis police indicates systemic problems of abuse of force and racism

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result