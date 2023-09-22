Mexico City, Sep 21 (EFE).- The Mexican government and the American this Thursday considered micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) as “spinal column” for trade and growth in North America, so they will promote them within the Agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC).

In this they agreed Undersecretary of Foreign Trade of Mexico, Alejandro Encinas; the Deputy United States Trade Representative, Jayme White, and the Deputy Minister of 1Rob Stewart, during the second “T-MEC SME Dialogue” in the Mexican capital.

“Working with MSMEs is strategic. The prosperity of a country would be inconceivable without the strength of these, since, anywhere in the world, MSMEs are the backbone of economies,” said Encinas.

The undersecretary explained that only in Mexico 99% of companies They belong to this category, of which 95% are micro.

He added that MSMEs are the large employers in Mexicowhere they generate 7 out of 10 jobs.

“Therefore, when we strengthen MSMEs, we are also dignifying work,” he said.

He pointed out that they have drawn up an inclusion policy with three axes, which includes the facilitation of procedures, incorporation into formality without “excessive” tax burdens, and their inclusion in the digital world to “exponentially” multiply potential consumers.

It also seeks to bring financing to these companies through national development banking, since “those who need credit the most are those who can least access it and, when they do achieve it, it is under disadvantageous conditions and with interest rates well above a good product on the market.”

Nearshoring in North America

The Canadian deputy minister emphasized the importance of trade in North America in the context of the relocation of supply chains or “nearshoring”.

“The world is changing rapidly and new economic powers and trading regions are emerging, and international competition is increasing to ensure prosperity,” he said.

Stewart recalled that the USMCA has flourished trade between the three signatory countries, generating $2 billion, “improving the quality of life.”

“The ‘nearshoring’ trend gives us new opportunities for commerce in North America, particularly for SMEs. As supply chains adapt, SMEs can play a very important role,” he insisted.

Furthermore, Ambassador White asserted that the alliance between Mexico, USA and Canada is increasingly important because “jointly face these challenges in the global economy.”

He added that they require strengthening the supply chain in the region and lay the foundations to achieve all the opportunities provided by the North American trade agreement.

The official said that the US Government has plans to grow the middle class and continue investing in these types of companies, which should also contribute to the prosperity of minority groups.

“We must ensure that SMEs, and especially those owned by women and minorities, have sufficient tools to be competitive,” he concluded.