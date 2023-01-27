San Diego, California. the second meeting of Undersecretaries of the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC/USMCA/CUSMA) was held at the Institute of the Americas in San Diego, California.

On this occasion, the trade representatives of each country, Jayme White, Rob Stewart and Alejandro Encinas, issued a statement in which they highlighted the work carried out by the committees and working groups of the Agreement since the second meeting of the Free Trade Commission in July of the previous year.

In addition, they noted that the continued implementation of the T-MEC/USMCA/CUSMA is an important priority for all three parties and that the Treaty remains the basis for a continued economic integration of North America Y improve regional competitiveness.

The meeting discussed plans to promote competitiveness, including cooperation during emergency situations to maintain, restore or address problems related to the commercial flow Between the parts.

The work of the Committee on Competitiveness to improve the skills of the regional workforce was highlighted, and the recent announcement by the George W. Bush Institute and the North American Strategy for Competitiveness (NASCO) of its intention to publish a study on workforce development in North America.

In addition, concrete steps were taken to ensure that the ban on the importation of goods produced with forced labor of the Agreement will soon be implemented throughout North America, uniting the three countries to eradicate the scourge of forced labor from the global trading system.

The Undersecretaries also heard directly from the Executive Director of the Commission for Environmental Cooperation about the ongoing trilateral cooperation activities, which allow a solid implementation of the commitments of the Environment chapter of the T-MEC/USMCA/CUSMA and the Agreement of Environmental Cooperation. Information was provided on the process of public presentation of the Commission.

At the meeting it was heard from the US Environmental Protection Agency. on progress in cleaning up the Tijuana River Basin in Mexico and the United States, as well as plans for Canada to host an inclusive trade related workshop for the teams in the near future.

This workshop would be related to inclusive trade for the teams to better integrate inclusion into the work of the committees in the USMCA/CUSMA/T-MEC and ensure that the committees are informed in a more meaningful way by a wide range of stakeholders, including especially those in underrepresented communities.